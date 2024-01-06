Top 5 Best Inada Massage Chairs On The Market 2023 Reviews

It’s fairly common for us to have different thoughts and opinions. However, there is one thing that we can all unanimously agree on. Nothing is better than a relaxing massage after a long tiring day.

Now, you must be wondering that getting a massage on a daily basis is not the most doable thing. The one place you can enjoy a relaxing massage is the spa. Even then, you will not find the spa open at your convenience.

Worry not! You do not need to go to the spa every day or wait for weeks and months to get a massage. The perfect solution for your problem is a massage chair. It is easy, convenient and you can access it at any time you want.

If you’ve ever thought about purchasing a massage chair, then you must have come across Inada. The problem is; which Inada massage chair is the best? Well then, without further ado let’s jump right into it!

Top 5 Best Inada Massage Chairs In 2023 Reviews

1 Inada Nest Massage Chair (Brown)

Featuring some of the most innovative technology, this massage chair provides comfort that you have never felt before. The chair features 300 manual combinations, 16 manual rubdowns, and 10 pre-programmed treatments. So, you can get a brand-new experience.

The moment you press the start button, you will feel all the tension that has built up in your body fade away. Weighing a total of 175 pounds, its compatible size is just perfect for your home or your office.

All massage chairs will have rollers. In fact, a good massage is dependent on how well the roller function works. You will find that most massage chairs have rollers that are smooth, but Inada takes it a step further.

The rollers used for the Nest massage chairs are bumped. This particular design on a roller helps target acupressure points. As a result, the chair offers a more relaxing massage.

Another impressive feature is the shiatsu point locater.

Shiatsu is used popularly to treat many illnesses both emotional and physical. These illnesses include stress, anxiety, insomnia, headaches, joint pain, and fatigue.

Inada Nest incorporates this traditional technique with their state-of-the-art technology. As a result, the chair scans your whole body. Then, it creates a massage especially suited to your body.

Another feature of the Inada Nest is the 3D LR differential massage system. This enables rollers to move independently of each other. The LR stands for left and right.

As the name implies, the rollers on the left and the right work differently on your back. Each will move with a different pressure according to what your body needs. For this reason, the massage provided by this chair is so seamless. In fact, it becomes difficult to differentiate between human hands and the machine!

In addition, the chair has a shin massage feature. However, most massage chairs will have a shin massage feature. So, what makes the Inada Nest so special?

Here is why!

There is a part in our shins named Anterior Tibialis. This part is difficult to reach and is quite often ignored when designing a massage chair.

However, with the Inada Nest, you can insert a piece equipped with knobs especially made for this area. Thus, it helps to deliver the best experience. This, paired with the massage of airbags, leg helps to get maximum relaxation.

Pros Unique technology.

Unique technology. Gives a full body massage including hands and wrists.

Gives a full body massage including hands and wrists. Adjustable Headrest.

Adjustable Headrest. Full body air compression massage.

Full body air compression massage. High-intensity massage. Cons No heating.

No heating. Lacks a zero-gravity feature.

Lacks a zero-gravity feature. No rollers for the feet and the calves. Only air compression massage.

2 Inada Sogno Dreamwave

The word Sogno translates to dream in Italian. The use of the word dream is a very accurate representation of the massage this chair delivers. With the special Dreamwave technology, the chair will put you in an extremely relaxed state.

Equipped with 8 different pre-set massage sessions, this chair cover 1200 square inches. This is perhaps the broadest coverage any massage chair has to offer. Using technology that mimics real professional, this chair is a treat for sore muscles.

One of the features that make the Sogno Dreamwave so special is the stretch program. This ensures that the body will not just be getting a massage but a good stretch as well. This preps the body for the massage by loosening up and getting rid of all the tension and stiffness.

The chair also has 8 auto massage programs.

These are not just your ordinary programs. Inada has worked on and developed specialized massages for day and night. These register to the type of massage you need according to the time.

This is not all! The chair also includes a healthcare program.

Another programme that comes installed in the chair is the youth session. This is for users who are on the younger spectrum. Everyone needs some time to wind down, and young people are no exception.

Therefore, the function of this programme is not as intense as the other chairs. But, it is perfect for the little ones.

The Dreamwave technology is a pioneer that inspired many others. The Dreamwave function has rollers that move in a unique figure-8 movement. This mimics the movements of a professional to provide the most natural experience.

Pros Caters to people up to 6 feet 5 inches. This is more than any average chair would accommodate.

Caters to people up to 6 feet 5 inches. This is more than any average chair would accommodate. The design includes a headpiece. This provides a relaxing neck massage and traction.

The design includes a headpiece. This provides a relaxing neck massage and traction. Different programs for day and night.

Different programs for day and night. Caters to wider age range.

Caters to wider age range. The stretch program is quite effective. Cons Absence of zero gravity feature.

Absence of zero gravity feature. Low humming sound.

Low humming sound. No heating features.

3 Inada Nest Massage Chair

This is another variation of the Inada Nest chair. It comes in a beautiful black color that can go well with a neutral interior.

In terms of features, it is identical to the Inada Nest Massage chair. Its features include:

Redesigned Massage Rollers.

Shiatsu Point Locator.

3D LR Differential Massage.

Shin Massage.

Since it is another variation of the Inada Massage chair, it shares pros and cons as well.

Pros Unique technology.

Unique technology. Gives a full body massage including hands and wrists.

Gives a full body massage including hands and wrists. Adjustable headrest.

Adjustable headrest. Full body air compression massage.

Full body air compression massage. High-intensity massage. Cons No heating.

No heating. No zero-gravity feature.

No zero-gravity feature. Only ensures an air compression massage.

4 Inada Flex 3S

This chair is another gem in the Inada massage chair collection. This one is specifically aimed towards individuals with posture, flexibility, and spine alignment problems. Its functions include a blend of traditional Japanese massages and stretching techniques.

Not only does it work on the posture, but it also pays attention to the abdominal muscles. By engaging them, it strengthens the core as well as improves breathing. It comes with four pre-programmed sessions to help work towards a healthier body and mind.

There are four programmes that are already installed in this chair. The stretch and massage programme help to strengthen abdominal muscles. It also assists in relaxing the diaphragm for better breathing.

Meanwhile, the full body stretch programme involves the whole body. It is programmed to execute movements that stretch the entire body backward to straighten you back. The movement also releases the tension in your spine.

The next programme is the full body massage. If you are a frequent victim of stiffness and fatigue, then this is the best solution to your problem. The full body massage executed by air compression and kneading will make you feel as good as new.

Finally, the lower body massage is designed to give maximum attention to the lower back and your legs.

Moreover, the main purpose of this chair is to restore body alignment. Due to our busy and hectic lifestyles, we often forget about posture and proper body alignment. Unfortunately, these factors contribute a lot towards the daily pains and strains in our body.

The Inada Flex 3S help to restore our lost posture and maintains the three curves of our spine.

One other feature is the full body air massage.

This feature is an easy solution for all your relaxation needs. The kneading process takes care of all the painful knots that are formed in your body due to stress.

Similarly, the special shoulder program is really useful. It gives light air compressions to the shoulder and collarbone area that elevate the entire experience.

Pros Not only relaxes but assists in health care.

Not only relaxes but assists in health care. Contributes to better posture.

Contributes to better posture. Incorporates stretching and traditional massage techniques.

Incorporates stretching and traditional massage techniques. Hybrid roller technique. Cons Lack of lumbar and thoracic heating.

5 Inada Dreamwave

The Inada Dreamwave is the successor of the Sogno Dreamwave massage chair. It is one of the most technologically adept robotic massage chairs on the market. It comes with many features like the option to control speed and the rollers.

Similarly, you can also control the intensity of the massage and the massage techniques themselves.

There is also an adjustable timer that lets you control the duration of your massage. It starts at 5 minutes and goes up to 30 minutes. Moreover, this chair covers a wide area of 1200 square inches of body coverage. Thus, it is suitable for most body types.

With this chair, Inada gives you the widest variety of options to pick from. You can choose from up to 16 options! With sessions appropriate for any time of the day, it provides the ease of use to the customer.

It also includes the youth programme and more than 1000 manual combinations. With this one, the choice is really up to you!

In contrast to most massage chairs that have a dual roller feature, Dreamwave offers four rollers. These provide the greatest reachability and evenly distribute the pressure. This feature also helps to get the best version of any message. It is gentler on the body and leaves no part behind.

Moreover, this chair comes equipped with 101 airbags. These have been placed in such a manner that they never fail to deliver the best. Moreover, you can easily customize the functions of these airbags. You can activate or deactivate any airbag at any part of the body.

One feature that makes this model stand out is the heat therapy function. This is one feature that was not present in the previous massage chairs. However, the Dreamwave offers an extensive option of heat therapy.

You can choose the location of the heat therapy to your liking. The Dreamwave lets you choose between the back heat or the heat seat.

This is unique because most chairs might offer a heat therapy option, but it usually only focuses on the lumbar heat.

Another commendable feature is zero gravity. Zero gravity is basically a recline position. It positions your weight so that it is evenly distributed across the chair. Zero gravity ensures better blood circulation, therefore, it helps in getting the most of your massage.

Pros Latest technology.

Latest technology. 16 built-in sessions.

16 built-in sessions. 1000+ manual combinations.

1000+ manual combinations. Heat therapy.

Heat therapy. Zero gravity.

Zero gravity. Calf and foot massage.

Calf and foot massage. Advanced remote control.

Advanced remote control. 3-D body scan. Cons No temperature control for heat therapy.

No temperature control for heat therapy. Too big, therefore, hard to manage.

</p> <h2>Best Inada Massage Chairs Buying Guide</h2> <p> What kind of chair you choose for yourself comes down to your requirements. As you might have judged by now, Inada offers quite a wide variety of options. But still, which one should you go for? Let’s see! For A Basic And General Massage Chair If you happen to be looking for something that is compact and has some general features, then Inada Nest is a good option for you. It has everything you need for just a casual day to day de-stressing session. However, if you want to step things up a notch, then you could look towards the Sogno Dreamweaver. If You Have Multiple Users And Love To Spoil Yourself The Sogno Dreamweaver offers everything a normal chair would but with a pinch of something special. It caters to many customer preferences. Moreover, if you like to pamper yourself often, it has many options that you can play with. Do You Have Spinal Issues? If you are looking for something that especially focuses on the spine, then the Flex 3S is the way to go! This one provides more of a healing experience and could be good for those seeking or undergoing physiotherapy. What About The Dreamweaver? In case you are looking for something high-end then the Dreamweaver is your best bet. With a plethora of features to choose from it will give you the best. Nevertheless, no matter what you choose you will not be disappointed. Inada only brings you the best of the best.

</p> <h2>FAQs</h2> <p> Q1. Why Inada? Inada is a prominent name when it comes to the world of massage chairs. They are the pioneers for the widespread designs and technology on the market. However, Inada cannot be compared to anyone else. Q2. How Durable Are The Inada Massage Chairs? The brand offers not only quantity but also quality. All their products are well-built and durable. They can also accommodate various body shapes and sizes. In addition, their products provide comfort like no other. Q3. Does Inada Offer Any Sort Of Warranty? All products by Inada come with a 3-year warranty which includes all the part replacements and in-home services.

</p> <h2>Conclusion</h2> <p> Since we’re in the 21st century, our schedules are hectic regardless of our age or occupation. We are always pressed for time. Amongst all this, we should not forget to take care of ourselves. Although there are many options available for us in this modern era, we must always choose the best. That is exactly what the Inada chairs provide; comfort and relaxation at your convenience. So, get your desired Inada chair today!