The RAM 3500 dually is a popular heavy-duty truck that is known for its robust performance and towing capabilities. If you’re considering purchasing this powerhouse, one of the crucial aspects you may want to know is its width. In this article, we will answer the question directly and provide you with 12 related FAQs about the RAM 3500 dually, addressing various aspects of this impressive vehicle.
How wide is a RAM 3500 dually?
**The RAM 3500 dually has a width of approximately 96 inches or 8 feet.**
Now that we have answered the primary question, let’s explore some other important queries you may have about the RAM 3500 dually:
1. How much can a RAM 3500 dually tow?
The towing capacity of a RAM 3500 dually varies depending on the specific model and configuration. However, it is capable of towing up to an impressive 35,100 pounds when properly equipped.
2. How many wheels does a RAM 3500 dually have?
The term “dually” indicates that the RAM 3500 has dual rear wheels on each side, resulting in a total of six wheels.
3. What engine options are available for the RAM 3500 dually?
The RAM 3500 dually offers different engine options, including a 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel engine and a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine.
4. What is the maximum payload capacity of a RAM 3500 dually?
The RAM 3500 dually can handle a maximum payload of up to 7,680 pounds, depending on the specific trim and configuration.
5. Is the RAM 3500 dually suitable for everyday use?
While the RAM 3500 dually is primarily designed for heavy-duty tasks, it can certainly be used for everyday purposes. However, its larger size may require some adjustment when maneuvering in tight spaces.
6. Does the RAM 3500 dually come in different bed lengths?
Yes, the RAM 3500 dually offers different bed length options, including 6’4″ and 8′ lengths. This allows you to choose the one that suits your specific needs.
7. What safety features does the RAM 3500 dually offer?
The RAM 3500 dually is equipped with various safety features, such as blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system to enhance safety while driving or maneuvering the vehicle.
8. Can the RAM 3500 dually be customized?
Yes, the RAM 3500 dually offers a range of customization options, allowing you to choose different trims, colors, interior configurations, and additional packages to personalize your truck.
9. Does the RAM 3500 dually have a comfortable interior?
Yes, the RAM 3500 dually offers a spacious and well-designed interior with premium materials, comfortable seating, and modern technology features to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
10. How does the RAM 3500 dually compare to its competitors?
The RAM 3500 dually is a strong contender in its class, offering exceptional towing capacity, powerful engine options, and a comfortable interior. It stands tall against its competitors like the Ford F-350 and Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.
11. What is the fuel efficiency of the RAM 3500 dually?
Due to its heavy-duty nature, the RAM 3500 dually’s fuel efficiency may not be as high as some lighter trucks. However, equipped with modern technologies and engines, it offers decent fuel efficiency for its class.
12. Is the RAM 3500 dually suitable for off-road adventures?
While the RAM 3500 dually is primarily designed for towing and hauling, it can handle off-road adventures to some extent. However, if you’re specifically looking for off-road capabilities, you might want to consider other models from RAM’s lineup, such as the RAM Power Wagon.
In conclusion, the RAM 3500 dually is a versatile and powerful heavy-duty truck with a width of approximately 96 inches. With exceptional towing capabilities, various engine options, and a comfortable interior, it is a reliable choice for those requiring the raw strength and performance of a heavy-duty truck.