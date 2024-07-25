How wide is a RAM 1500?

When it comes to the width of a RAM 1500, the answer is approximately 82.1 inches.
The RAM 1500 is a popular full-size pickup truck known for its spacious cabin, powerful performance, and impressive towing capacity. But if you’re in the market for one of these vehicles, it’s important to know its dimensions, including its width. Let’s take a closer look at the width of a RAM 1500 and some related FAQs.
1. What is the overall length of a RAM 1500?
The overall length of a RAM 1500 can vary depending on the specific model and trim level, but it typically ranges from around 228 to 241 inches.
2. How tall is a RAM 1500?
A RAM 1500 stands at approximately 77.6 inches in height.
3. What is the wheelbase of a RAM 1500?
The wheelbase of a RAM 1500 is typically around 140 to 153 inches, depending on the configuration.
4. What is the curb weight of a RAM 1500?
The curb weight of a RAM 1500 can vary depending on the model and trim level, but it generally ranges from 4,798 to 6,396 pounds.
5. How wide is the bed of a RAM 1500?
The width of the bed of a RAM 1500 can vary depending on the specific model, but it typically ranges from around 66.4 to 76.3 inches.
6. How much can a RAM 1500 tow?
A RAM 1500 has an impressive towing capacity that can range from 6,250 to 12,750 pounds, depending on the engine and configuration.
7. What engine options are available for the RAM 1500?
The RAM 1500 offers a variety of engine options, including a 3.6L V6, a 5.7L V8, and a 3.0L EcoDiesel V6, each providing different levels of power and efficiency.
8. How many passengers can a RAM 1500 seat?
A RAM 1500 typically offers seating for up to five passengers, although some configurations may offer seating for up to six.
9. What is the fuel economy of a RAM 1500?
The fuel economy of a RAM 1500 can vary depending on the engine and configuration, but it generally ranges from around 17 to 23 MPG in the city and 22 to 33 MPG on the highway.
10. Is the RAM 1500 available in 4×4?
Yes, the RAM 1500 is available with four-wheel drive (4×4) for improved off-road capability and traction in challenging driving conditions.
11. What safety features does the RAM 1500 offer?
The RAM 1500 comes equipped with a range of advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.
12. What trim levels are available for the RAM 1500?
The RAM 1500 is available in multiple trim levels, such as Tradesman, Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, Limited, and many more, each offering its own set of features and amenities.
In conclusion, the width of a RAM 1500 is approximately 82.1 inches, making it a spacious and capable full-size pickup truck with impressive dimensions. Whether you’re looking for a truck for work or play, the RAM 1500 offers a great combination of style, performance, and functionality.