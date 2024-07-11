How we can take screenshot in computer?

Taking a screenshot on your computer is a useful skill that allows you to capture and save important information, images, or any other content displayed on your screen. Whether you want to create a step-by-step guide, share a funny moment, or report a technical issue, knowing how to take a screenshot is an essential skill. In this article, we will walk you through various methods to capture screenshots on your computer effortlessly. So, let’s delve into the different ways you can take a screenshot!
1. Using the Print Screen Button
The Print Screen button, often labeled as “PrtScn” or “PrtSc,” is a commonly used method to take a screenshot on a Windows-based computer. Simply press the Print Screen button on your keyboard to capture a screenshot of the entire screen. To save the screenshot, open an image editing software like MS Paint, Photoshop, or even Microsoft Word, press Ctrl+V or right-click and choose “Paste,” and then save the captured image.
2. Capturing the Active Window
Sometimes you may only want to capture the screenshot of a specific window rather than the entire screen. In such cases, use the “Alt” + “Print Screen” keyboard combination to capture the active window. Once captured, follow the same process as described above to save the screenshot.
3. Snipping Tool
If you are using Windows, you can also make use of the Snipping Tool, a built-in screenshot tool. To access it, follow these steps: click on the “Start” button, open the “Windows Accessories” folder, and select “Snipping Tool.” Once opened, click on “New” and use your cursor to select the desired area of your screen. After capturing the screenshot, click on “File” and save the image in your preferred format.
4. Windows Snip & Sketch
For Windows 10 users, there is an even handier built-in screenshot tool called “Snip & Sketch.” You can access it by pressing the “Windows” key + “Shift” + “S” keyboard combination. A selection menu will appear, allowing you to capture a rectangular, freeform, or full-screen screenshot. Additionally, this tool provides annotation features to edit and highlight the captured screenshot.
5. Grab on macOS
If you’re a macOS user, you can utilize the pre-installed Grab application. Open the “Utilities” folder, which is located within the “Applications” folder, and click on “Grab.” Select the desired screenshot type from the menu, such as “Selection,” and then drag your cursor to capture the screen area you want. Finally, click on “File” and save the screenshot in your preferred location.
6. Command-Shift-3 or Command-Shift-4 (Mac)
Alternatively, macOS also provides easy keyboard shortcuts for capturing screenshots. Pressing Command+Shift+3 captures the entire screen, while Command+Shift+4 allows you to select a specific area. After capturing, the screenshot will be saved as a file on your desktop.
7. Using browser extensions
There are numerous browser extensions available, such as Lightshot, Awesome Screenshot, and Nimbus Screenshot, that enable you to capture screenshots directly from your browser. These tools often provide additional features like annotation, cropping, and sharing capabilities, making them ideal for capturing and editing online content.
8. Third-party software
If you require more advanced screenshot functionality, you can opt for third-party software like Snagit, Greenshot, or PicPick. These tools offer comprehensive options for capturing screenshots, including capturing scrolling windows, adding watermarks, optimizing image quality, and more.
FAQs:
1. How do I take a screenshot on Windows 7?
To take a screenshot on Windows 7, press the “PrtScn” or “PrtSc” button on your keyboard, open an image editing software, paste the screenshot, and save the image.
2. Can I take a screenshot on a Chromebook?
Yes, Chromebooks also allow you to capture screenshots using keyboard shortcuts like “Ctrl” + “Show Windows” or through pre-installed screenshot tools.
3. Does Windows 10 have a snipping tool?
Yes, Windows 10 includes the Snip & Sketch tool, which provides advanced screenshot capturing and editing features.
4. How do I take a screenshot on an iPhone or iPad?
On an iPhone or iPad, simultaneously press the “Sleep/Wake” and “Home” buttons to capture a screenshot. The screenshot will be saved in your device’s Photos app.
5. Can I take screenshots on Android devices?
Yes, on most Android devices, you can capture screenshots by simultaneously pressing the “Volume Down” and “Power” buttons.
6. How do I take a screenshot of a specific area?
To capture a specific area, utilize the Snipping Tool on Windows or press Command+Shift+4 on a Mac.
7. Can I take a screenshot of a scrolling webpage?
While most default tools do not support capturing scrolling web pages, third-party software like Snagit allows you to capture the entire webpage by scrolling automatically.
8. How do I edit a screenshot?
Once you capture a screenshot, you can edit it using image editing software such as MS Paint, Photoshop, or even built-in tools like Snip & Sketch or Grab.
9. How can I share a screenshot?
You can share a screenshot by attaching it to an email, uploading it to cloud storage platforms, or utilizing built-in sharing options provided by screenshot tools.
10. Can I take screenshots in video games?
Yes, screenshots can be taken in many video games by pressing a specific “Screenshot” key, usually mentioned in game options.
11. How do I take a screenshot of a single window on a Mac?
Press the “Command” + “Shift” + “4” keys simultaneously, then press the spacebar. Your cursor will turn into a camera, allowing you to capture a single window screenshot.
12. How do I find my screenshots?
Screenshots are usually saved in the “Pictures” or “Screenshots” folder on your computer, but you can also search for them by name in your computer’s search function.