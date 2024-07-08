How update ps4 with usb?

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is a popular gaming console that provides users with an exceptional gaming experience. One essential aspect of owning a PS4 is keeping it up to date with the latest system software. Sony regularly releases updates that introduce new features, enhance performance, and improve security. While the most common way of updating your PS4 is through an internet connection, it is also possible to update the system software using a USB device. In this article, we will walk you through the steps of updating your PS4 with a USB and answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Update PS4 with USB
**To update your PS4 using a USB, simply follow these steps:**
1. **Prepare the USB device:** Insert a USB drive into your computer and create a new folder called “PS4.” Inside that folder, create another folder named “UPDATE.”
2. **Download the update file:** Visit the official PlayStation website and navigate to the “System Software” section. Download the latest update file, ensuring you select the appropriate version for your PS4 model.
3. **Transfer the update file:** Once the download is complete, save the update file in the “UPDATE” folder on your USB drive. Make sure you name the file “PS4UPDATE.PUP.”
4. **Safely remove the USB drive:** Eject the USB drive from your computer once the update file transfer is complete, ensuring that it is safely disconnected.
5. **Prepare your PS4 for the update:** Turn on your PS4 console and navigate to the “Settings” menu. Select “System Software Update” and click on “Update via USB Storage Device.”
6. **Update your PS4:** Your PS4 will search for the update file on the USB drive. Once it is found, you will be prompted to confirm the update. Click on “Next” and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
7. **Wait for the update to install:** The update installation process might take some time, so be patient and avoid interrupting it. Once the installation is complete, your PS4 will restart, and you will be able to enjoy the latest system features.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can any USB drive be used to update a PS4?
No, only USB storage devices formatted in FAT or exFAT file systems are compatible with the PS4.
2. Why should I update my PS4?
Regularly updating your PS4 ensures that you have access to the latest features, improvements in performance, and enhanced security.
3. Can I stop the update process once it has started?
It is not recommended to interrupt the update process as it may cause problems with your PS4. It is best to wait until the installation is complete.
4. Can I play games while the update is installing?
No, it is not possible to play games or access other system features while the update is being installed.
5. Is an internet connection required to update my PS4 with a USB?
No, updating your PS4 using a USB does not require an internet connection. The update file is already downloaded and saved on the USB drive.
6. What happens if the update fails?
If the update fails, make sure your USB device is properly connected and try again. If the issue persists, you may need to update your PS4 via the internet or contact Sony support for assistance.
7. Can I use a USB hub to update my PS4?
It is recommended to directly connect the USB drive to your PS4, without using a USB hub, to avoid any potential compatibility issues.
8. Can I update my PS4 using an external hard drive?
No, the PS4 system software update can only be installed from a USB storage device.
9. Do I need to format the USB drive before using it to update my PS4?
No, you can use a USB drive without formatting it specifically for the PS4. However, make sure it is correctly formatted in the FAT or exFAT file system.
10. Can I update my PS4 from a Mac computer?
Yes, you can download the update file on a Mac computer and transfer it to a USB drive, following the same steps as on a Windows computer.
11. Can I update my PS4 using a USB on any PlayStation account?
Yes, the update process is not account-specific, so you can use a USB to update any PS4 console.
12. Can I downgrade my PS4 system software using a USB?
No, it is not possible to downgrade the PS4 system software using a USB.