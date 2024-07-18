How turn the screen around on computer?

If you’ve ever found yourself in a situation where your computer screen is upside down or tilted sideways, worry not! It’s actually quite simple to turn your computer screen around and restore it to its proper orientation. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps to rectify this common issue.
Turning the Screen Around – Step by Step
To turn the screen around on your computer and bring it back to its normal position, follow these straightforward steps:
Step 1: Right-click on the Desktop
Right-clicking on your desktop will bring up a context menu with various options.
Step 2: Select “Display settings”
From the context menu, click on “Display settings” to access the screen configuration options.
Step 3: Scroll down to “Orientation”
In the display settings, scroll down until you find the “Orientation” dropdown menu.
Step 4: Choose the desired screen orientation
Click on the dropdown menu and select the appropriate screen orientation option. You can choose between landscape (the default view), portrait, landscape (flipped), or portrait (flipped).
Step 5: Apply the changes
After selecting the desired orientation, click the “Apply” button to save the changes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I rotate my computer screen using keyboard shortcuts?
No, computer screen rotation doesn’t typically have dedicated keyboard shortcuts, but some graphics card drivers may offer this feature.
Why would I want to rotate my computer screen?
Rotating the computer screen can be helpful if you want to view images or documents in portrait mode, or if you’re using a monitor that can be physically rotated.
What if the “Display settings” option is not available?
If you can’t find the “Display settings” option, you might be using an older version of Windows or a less common operating system. In such cases, try accessing the display settings through the Control Panel.
Is it possible to rotate just one monitor in a multi-monitor setup?
Yes, you can rotate an individual monitor within a multi-monitor setup by selecting the display you want to rotate in the “Display settings” and changing its orientation.
Will rotating my screen affect the quality of the display?
No, rotating your computer screen won’t have any adverse effects on the display quality. It simply adjusts the orientation of the content.
Can I revert any accidental changes to the screen orientation?
Yes, if you mistakenly change the screen orientation, Windows allows you to revert it back to the default landscape mode by following the same steps mentioned above.
Can I rotate the screen on a Mac computer?
Yes, Mac computers also provide options to rotate the screen. You can access the display settings through the System Preferences menu and make the necessary adjustments.
Will rotating the screen affect my computer’s performance?
No, rotating the screen orientation won’t have any impact on your computer’s performance. It’s a purely visual adjustment.
Can I rotate the screen on my mobile device?
Yes, many smartphones and tablets offer screen rotation features. You can usually enable or disable screen rotation from the device’s settings or quick settings menu.
Can I set a hotkey or shortcut for screen rotation?
While it’s not a built-in feature in most operating systems, you may be able to set up custom hotkeys or shortcuts for screen rotation using third-party software or graphics card drivers.
Can I rotate my computer screen permanently?
Yes, you can set a permanent screen rotation through the display settings. However, keep in mind that this will affect all your applications and may not be ideal for regular usage.
What should I do if my screen won’t rotate?
If you’re unable to rotate your screen using the display settings provided, you can try updating your graphics card drivers or seeking further assistance from the manufacturer’s support website or customer service.
Conclusion
When your computer screen turns around unexpectedly, it can be disorienting. However, you can easily resolve this issue by following the steps outlined above. Remember, screen rotation is a handy feature that allows you to adapt your display to suit specific needs, whether it’s viewing documents in portrait mode or using a unique monitor setup.