How turn off touch screen on laptop?

Are you constantly accidentally touching your laptop screen and causing unwanted actions? Or perhaps you prefer using a mouse or trackpad and find the touch screen unnecessary? Whatever the reason, if you want to disable the touch screen on your laptop, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of turning off the touch screen on your laptop and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Turn Off Touch Screen on Laptop
To disable the touch screen functionality on your laptop, follow these simple steps:
1. **Open the Device Manager.** You can access the Device Manager by right-clicking the Start button and selecting “Device Manager” from the menu.
2. **Expand the “Human Interface Devices” category.** In the Device Manager window, locate and expand the “Human Interface Devices” category.
3. **Disable the touch screen driver.** Look for a driver with “Touchscreen” in its name. Right-click on it and select “Disable” from the contextual menu. A warning prompt may appear, click “Yes” to confirm.
4. **Restart your laptop.** After disabling the touch screen driver, restart your laptop for the changes to take effect.
Once your laptop reboots, the touch screen feature will be disabled, and you will no longer be able to interact with your laptop screen through touch input.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I enable the touch screen functionality again?
Yes, you can easily enable the touch screen functionality again by following the same steps as above, but selecting “Enable” instead of “Disable” for the touch screen driver.
2. Will disabling the touch screen affect other functions of my laptop?
No, disabling the touch screen will only affect the touch input functionality. All other laptop functions will remain unaffected.
3. My touch screen driver is not listed. What should I do?
If the touch screen driver is not listed under the “Human Interface Devices” category in the Device Manager, try expanding other device categories like “Monitors” or “HID (Human Interface Devices)” to locate the driver.
4. Can I disable the touch screen temporarily without restarting the laptop?
Unfortunately, disabling the touch screen requires a system restart to take effect. Therefore, it is not possible to disable it temporarily without restarting.
5. Does turning off the touch screen extend the laptop’s battery life?
Disabling the touch screen alone does not significantly impact the laptop’s battery life. However, reducing touch screen usage may indirectly extend the battery life by minimizing power consumption associated with touch interactions.
6. Is it possible to disable the touch screen on any laptop model?
In general, most laptops provide the option to disable the touch screen. However, the location of the touch screen driver in the Device Manager may vary slightly depending on the laptop model or manufacturer.
7. Will disabling the touch screen increase the laptop’s performance?
Disabling the touch screen does not directly impact the laptop’s performance. However, it may reduce accidental touches and improve overall user experience while using other input methods.
8. Can I still use a stylus pen after disabling the touch screen?
Disabling the touch screen does not affect the compatibility or functionality of a stylus pen. You can continue using a stylus pen even with the touch screen turned off.
9. Will disabling the touch screen remove existing touch gestures?
No, disabling the touch screen will not remove any existing touch gestures you may have configured. You can continue to use touch gestures if you re-enable the touch screen.
10. Can I disable the touch screen on a Windows tablet?
Yes, you can disable the touch screen on a Windows tablet using the same steps provided in this article.
11. Will disabling the touch screen void my laptop’s warranty?
No, disabling the touch screen does not void your laptop’s warranty. It is a reversible software setting that does not involve any hardware modifications.
12. Is there a keyboard shortcut to disable the touch screen?
There is no universal keyboard shortcut to disable the touch screen. Disabling it requires accessing the Device Manager and manually disabling the touch screen driver as described above.
Now that you know how to turn off the touch screen on your laptop, you can enjoy using your laptop without the hassle of accidental touches or simply utilize alternative input methods like a mouse or trackpad. Remember, you can always re-enable the touch screen whenever you desire.