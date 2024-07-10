How transfer music from iPhone to computer?

**How to Transfer Music from iPhone to Computer?**
Transferring music from iPhone to computer can come in handy when you need to create a backup, free up space on your device, or simply enjoy your favorite tunes on a larger screen. Fortunately, there are several methods that allow you to accomplish this task effortlessly. Let’s explore them step by step.
**Method 1: Using iTunes**
– Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
– Launch iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.
– Click on the device icon that appears in the top-left corner of the iTunes window.
– From the sidebar on the left, select “Music.”
– Check the box next to “Sync Music” and choose either “Entire music library” or “Selected playlists, artists, albums, and genres.”
– Finally, click “Apply” to begin the music transfer process.
**Method 2: Using iCloud**
– On your iPhone, go to “Settings” and tap on your name at the top of the screen.
– Select “iCloud” and then “iCloud Backup.”
– Ensure that the “iCloud Backup” option is toggled on and tap “Back Up Now” to create a backup of your device’s data, including music.
– Once the backup is complete, log in to your computer’s iCloud website using your Apple ID and password.
– Click on the “Music” icon and select the songs you want to download.
– Press the download button to save the music files to your computer.
**Method 3: Using Third-Party Software**
– Many third-party software applications allow you to transfer music from your iPhone to your computer with ease. Examples include iMazing, Syncios, and iExplorer.
– Download and install the software of your choice on your computer.
– Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
– Launch the software and follow the on-screen instructions to access your device’s music library and transfer the desired music files to your computer.
FAQs About Transferring Music from iPhone to Computer:
1. Can I only transfer purchased music from my iPhone to computer?
No, with the methods mentioned above, you can transfer both purchased and non-purchased music from your iPhone to your computer.
2. Will transferring music from my iPhone to computer delete it from my device?
No, transferring music from iPhone to the computer will create a backup copy on your computer while keeping the original files on your device intact.
3. What if I don’t have a USB cable to connect my iPhone to the computer?
In such cases, you can use methods like iCloud or third-party software to transfer music wirelessly without the need for a USB cable.
4. Can I transfer music from multiple iPhones to the same computer?
Yes, you can transfer music from multiple iPhones to the same computer by following the outlined methods separately for each device.
5. Will the transferred music on my computer be playable on other devices?
Yes, the transferred music files can be played on any device that supports the file format, such as MP3 or AAC.
6. Can I select specific songs or playlists to transfer using iTunes?
Yes, with iTunes, you have the option to choose either to transfer your entire music library or select specific playlists, artists, albums, or genres.
7. Is iCloud backup necessary for transferring music to the computer?
No, it is not necessary. While iCloud backup provides an additional method, using iTunes or third-party software is sufficient to transfer music from your iPhone to a computer.
8. Do I need an internet connection for transferring music?
An internet connection is required when using methods like iCloud to download music files from your iPhone to your computer. However, it is not necessary for transferring music through the USB cable or third-party software.
9. Can I transfer music from computer to iPhone using the same methods?
No, the mentioned methods are specifically for transferring music from iPhone to a computer. To transfer music from your computer to your iPhone, you can use iTunes or the Files app on your iPhone.
10. Are there any limitations on the number of songs I can transfer?
When using iTunes or third-party software, you can transfer an unlimited number of songs based on your device’s storage capacity or the available space on your computer.
11. Will the transferred music files maintain their metadata (e.g., album artwork, titles, etc.)?
Yes, the transferred music files will retain all their metadata, including album artwork, titles, and other relevant information.
12. Can I transfer music to a computer without installing additional software?
Yes, you can transfer music from your iPhone to a computer using iTunes or iCloud without the need for additional software. However, third-party software may provide more flexibility and additional features.