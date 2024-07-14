How transfer contact list from Samsung galaxy 6 to computer?

If you own a Samsung Galaxy 6, then you must have a valuable collection of contacts stored on your device. It is essential to keep a backup of these contacts in case of any unforeseen events that could result in the loss of data. To ensure the safety of your contact list, it is wise to transfer them to your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring your contact list from a Samsung Galaxy 6 to a computer.
Step 1: Connect Your Samsung Galaxy 6 to Your Computer
The first step in transferring your contact list from your Samsung Galaxy 6 to your computer is to connect the devices. Use a USB cable to connect your phone to your computer’s USB port. Make sure both devices are powered on and unlocked.
To transfer your contact list from Samsung Galaxy 6 to the computer, follow these steps:
Step 2: Enable USB Debugging on Your Samsung Galaxy 6
1. On your Samsung Galaxy 6, go to “Settings.”
2. Scroll down and tap on “About phone.”
3. Scroll down again and tap on “Build number” seven times until the “Developer options” menu is unlocked.
4. Go back to the “Settings” menu and tap on “Developer options.”
5. Toggle on the “USB debugging” option.
Step 3: Transfer the Contact List Using Samsung Kies
1. Download and install Samsung Kies on your computer.
2. Launch Samsung Kies and wait for it to detect your Samsung Galaxy 6.
3. Once your device is detected, click on the “Backup/Restore” tab in Samsung Kies.
4. Select the “Contacts” option and choose the appropriate backup location on your computer.
5. Click on the “Backup” button to start transferring your contact list from Samsung Galaxy 6 to your computer.
Step 4: Complete the Transfer Process
1. Wait for the backup process to complete.
2. Once finished, you can disconnect your Samsung Galaxy 6 from your computer.
Related FAQs
1. Can I transfer my contact list without using a computer?
Yes, you can transfer your contact list using various methods such as cloud services, Bluetooth, or email.
2. Is Samsung Kies available for Mac?
No, Samsung Kies is not available for Mac. However, you can use Samsung Smart Switch, which is compatible with both Windows and Mac.
3. Can I transfer my contact list to a different device instead of a computer?
Yes, you can transfer your contact list to another device using the same methods mentioned in this article, such as Samsung Kies or cloud services.
4. Does transferring contact list to a computer delete them from my phone?
No, transferring your contact list to a computer does not delete them from your phone. It only creates a backup copy on your computer.
5. Can I transfer other data along with the contact list using Samsung Kies?
Yes, Samsung Kies allows you to transfer various types of data, including photos, music, videos, messages, and more.
6. Can I export my contacts to a specific file format?
Yes, Samsung Kies allows you to export your contacts in various file formats, such as CSV or vCard.
7. How long does it take to transfer the contact list using Samsung Kies?
The time taken to transfer the contact list depends on the number of contacts you have. It usually takes only a few minutes.
8. Can I transfer my contact list wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer your contact list wirelessly using cloud services like Google Contacts or Samsung Cloud.
9. Is there any alternative software to Samsung Kies for transferring contacts?
Yes, you can use third-party software like MobileTrans, MyPhoneExplorer, or Wondershare MobileGo to transfer your contacts.
10. Will the transferred contact list be editable on my computer?
Yes, the transferred contact list will be editable on your computer, allowing you to make any necessary changes or updates.
11. Can I import the contact list back to my Samsung Galaxy 6 from the computer?
Yes, you can import the contact list back to your Samsung Galaxy 6 using Samsung Kies or other software like MobileTrans.
12. How often should I transfer my contact list to the computer?
It is recommended to transfer your contact list to the computer regularly, especially after making any significant changes or additions to your contacts. This ensures you always have an up-to-date backup.