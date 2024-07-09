If you’re a Linux user and need to create a bootable USB drive with a Windows ISO file, you might think it’s a daunting task because of the different operating systems. However, with a few simple steps, you can easily accomplish this. In this article, we will show you how to write a Windows ISO to USB in Linux and provide answers to some frequently asked questions related to this process.
How to write Windows ISO to USB in Linux?
The answer to this question is: You can use a command-line tool called “WoeUSB” to create a bootable Windows USB drive in Linux. WoeUSB is specifically developed for this purpose and makes the process straightforward.
Here are the steps to write Windows ISO to USB in Linux using WoeUSB:
1. Install WoeUSB: Open your Linux terminal and install WoeUSB using the package manager for your Linux distribution. For Ubuntu-based systems, the command is:
“`
sudo apt install woeusb
“`
For Fedora-based systems, you can use:
“`
sudo dnf install WoeUSB
“`
2. Locate the Windows ISO file: Ensure that you have the Windows ISO file available on your Linux system. If not, download the ISO from the Microsoft website.
3. Unmount the USB drive: If the USB drive is automatically mounted, unmount it by right-clicking on it and selecting “Unmount” or by using the following command:
“`
sudo umount /dev/sdX
“`
Note: Replace “X” with the appropriate drive letter for your USB device.
4. Write the Windows ISO to USB: Run the following command in your terminal to write the Windows ISO file to the USB drive:
“`
sudo woeusb –device
“`
Replace “
5. Enter your root password and wait: You will be prompted to enter your root password. After that, WoeUSB will begin writing the Windows ISO to the USB drive. Give it some time to complete the process.
Once the process finishes, you will have a bootable USB drive with the Windows ISO file ready to be used for installation or other purposes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use other tools to create a bootable Windows USB in Linux?
Yes, there are other tools like Rufus and UNetbootin, but WoeUSB is specifically designed for creating bootable Windows USB drives in Linux.
2. Does this process work for all versions of Windows?
Yes, you can use this process for all versions of Windows, including Windows 10, Windows 8, and Windows 7.
3. Can I use a USB drive with existing data?
No, the USB drive will be formatted during the process, so make sure to back up any important data before proceeding.
4. Can I create a dual-boot USB with this method?
No, this method is specifically for creating a bootable Windows USB drive, not for dual-booting.
5. Can I write multiple ISO files to the same USB drive?
No, each ISO file will overwrite the previous one on the USB drive.
6. Can I use this method on a non-Linux system?
No, WoeUSB is a Linux-based tool, so it can only be used on Linux distributions.
7. Can I use a USB 2.0 drive for this process?
Yes, you can use a USB 2.0 drive, but using a USB 3.0 or higher drive will result in faster installation times.
8. Can I run WoeUSB with a graphical interface?
Yes, there is a graphical interface version of WoeUSB called “WoeUSB-frontend” that you can use if you prefer a GUI.
9. How can I check if my USB drive is mounted?
You can use the “lsblk” command or check your file manager to see if the USB drive is listed and accessible.
10. Can I use WoeUSB on all Linux distributions?
Yes, WoeUSB is available for most Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Fedora, and Debian.
11. Do I need a large USB drive?
The minimum recommended size for a Windows 10 ISO is 8GB, but it’s advisable to use a USB drive with a larger capacity for flexibility.
12. Can I password-protect the USB drive after writing the ISO?
Yes, you can encrypt or set a password for the USB drive using tools like VeraCrypt or BitLocker.