**How to work on monitor with laptop closed?**
Working with a dual monitor setup is becoming increasingly common these days. However, not everyone knows that it is possible to use an external monitor while keeping the laptop closed. This can be particularly useful for those who have limited desk space or prefer to work with a larger screen. In this article, we will walk you through the steps on how to work on a monitor with your laptop closed, along with some related FAQs to help you make the most out of your setup.
First and foremost, check if your laptop supports closed-display mode. This feature is typically available on most modern laptops, but it’s always a good idea to verify it in your laptop’s documentation or the manufacturer’s website. Once you have confirmed that your laptop supports closed-display mode, follow these simple steps:
1. **Connect your laptop to an external monitor:** Start by connecting your laptop to the external monitor using an appropriate cable such as HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA.
2. **Ensure the external monitor is powered on:** Make sure the external monitor is turned on and set to the correct input source. Some monitors may require you to manually select the appropriate input channel.
3. **Disconnect any peripherals:** If you have any external peripherals, such as a keyboard or mouse, connected to your laptop, disconnect them. You will use these peripherals directly with the laptop closed in the next step.
4. **Adjust power and display settings:** Open the Windows Control Panel or macOS System Preferences and navigate to the power and display settings. Customize the power settings to ensure that your laptop doesn’t go to sleep or hibernate when you close the lid. Additionally, configure the external monitor as the main display or extend the desktop to it, depending on your preference.
5. **Close the laptop lid:** Gently close the lid of your laptop. Ensure that it’s not shut down or in sleep mode, as closing the lid will often activate one of these modes. Your laptop should continue running with the display output redirected to the external monitor.
Now that you know how to work on a monitor with your laptop closed, let’s address some commonly asked related questions:
1. Can I use an external monitor if my laptop doesn’t support closed-display mode?
Unfortunately, if your laptop doesn’t support closed-display mode, you won’t be able to directly use an external monitor with the laptop closed. However, you can prop the laptop open at a small angle or use an external laptop stand to help create a more dual monitor-like setup.
2. How do I switch between the laptop screen and the external monitor?
Assuming you have connected your laptop to an external monitor and it’s set up as an extended display, you can simply move your cursor off the edge of the primary display (laptop) to switch to the extended display (external monitor). Moving the cursor in the opposite direction will bring it back to the laptop screen.
3. Why won’t my laptop wake up when I open the lid?
If your laptop fails to wake up when you open the lid, it might be due to power settings. Check your power settings to ensure that the laptop is configured to wake from sleep when the lid is opened.
4. How can I use the laptop keyboard and touchpad/mouse while the lid is closed?
With the laptop closed, you can still use the built-in keyboard and touchpad, but it might not be practical. Consider connecting an external keyboard and mouse for a more comfortable working experience.
5. Can I use both the laptop screen and an external monitor simultaneously?
Yes, you can use both the laptop screen and an external monitor simultaneously by setting them up as extended displays. This allows you to drag windows and applications between the two displays.
6. Will closing the laptop lid cause it to overheat?
Closing the laptop lid generally won’t cause overheating, as long as the laptop is well-ventilated and doesn’t obstruct air intake/exhaust vents. However, it’s advisable to monitor the laptop’s temperature and take appropriate action if it becomes excessively hot.
7. Can I use this setup with a docking station?
Yes, you can use this setup with a docking station, which often provides additional ports and convenience for connecting external monitors and peripherals. Make sure the docking station supports closed-display mode.
8. How do I adjust the screen resolution on the external monitor?
To adjust the screen resolution on the external monitor, navigate to the display settings in your operating system and select the appropriate resolution from the available options.
9. Can I close the laptop lid after connecting to an external monitor if I’m running on battery?
Closing the laptop lid while running on battery may trigger the laptop to go into sleep mode as part of its power-saving features. To avoid this, it’s recommended to keep the laptop plugged in when using the closed-display setup.
10. Are there any special considerations for using a MacBook with closed-display mode?
MacBooks generally support closed-display mode. However, when using this setup with a MacBook, ensure that the laptop is connected to a power source as MacBooks tend to go to sleep when running on battery and the lid is closed.
11. Does this setup work with external monitors with different resolutions?
Yes, this setup works with external monitors of different resolutions. You can adjust the scaling settings in your operating system to ensure proper display proportions and clarity across different monitors.
12. Can I use this setup with Windows and macOS?
Yes, you can use this setup with both Windows and macOS. Both operating systems provide options to configure external monitors and power settings to facilitate the closed-display mode.