How to wipe computer completely clean Windows 10?

Wiping a computer clean is essential to maintain privacy, remove clutter, and optimize its performance. If you’re using Windows 10, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to completely wipe your computer.
When it comes to wiping your computer clean, you have a couple of options. You can either perform a factory reset or reinstall Windows 10 from scratch. Both methods erase all the data on your computer, ensuring a fresh start. Here’s how to do it:
Method 1: Factory Reset
1. **Click on the “Start” menu in the bottom left corner of your screen and select “Settings.”**
2. In the Settings window, click on “Update & Security.”
3. From the left-hand menu, choose “Recovery.”
4. Under the “Reset this PC” section, click on “Get started.”
5. You’ll be presented with two options: “Keep my files” or “Remove everything.” Choose “Remove everything” for a complete wipe.
6. If prompted, select “Remove files and clean the drive” to securely erase your data.
7. Click “Next” and follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the factory reset.
8. Your computer will restart, and the reset process will begin. This might take a while, so ensure you have enough time.
Method 2: Reinstalling Windows 10
1. **Create a bootable USB drive or DVD with the Windows 10 installation media.**
2. Insert the bootable media into your computer and restart it.
3. During the startup process, repeatedly press the key (e.g., F12 or Esc) to access the boot menu.
4. Use the arrow keys to select the bootable media from the list and press Enter.
5. Once the Windows installation screen appears, choose your language preferences and click “Next.”
6. Click on “Install now” to begin the installation process.
7. Accept the license terms and follow the prompts to reach the “Which type of installation do you want?” screen.
8. Select “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced).”
9. You’ll see a list of partitions. Delete each partition one by one until you’re left with a single unallocated space.
10. Choose the unallocated space and click “Next” to start the Windows installation. Your computer’s drive will be automatically formatted and cleaned during the process.
FAQs: Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I back up my files before wiping my computer?
Before wiping your computer, consider backing up your important files to an external hard drive, cloud storage, or USB stick.
2. Will wiping my computer remove viruses and malware?
Yes, wiping your computer will remove viruses and malware along with all other data.
3. What happens to my Windows license after wiping my computer?
If your Windows license was linked to your Microsoft account, you can reactivate it after wiping your computer. Otherwise, you may need to re-enter your product key or contact Microsoft support.
4. How long does the wiping process take?
The duration of the wiping process depends on several factors, including your computer’s speed and the amount of data being erased. It can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.
5. Can I undo the wiping process?
No, once you’ve wiped your computer, it is irreversible. Make sure you have all necessary backups before proceeding.
6. Do I need to reinstall drivers after wiping my computer?
Yes, after wiping your computer, you will need to reinstall drivers for hardware components such as graphics cards, network adapters, and printers.
7. What if I don’t have the Windows 10 installation media?
If you don’t have the Windows 10 installation media, you can download it from the official Microsoft website and create a bootable USB drive or DVD.
8. Can I wipe only certain partitions during the reinstallation?
Yes, during the Windows 10 reinstallation process, you can choose to wipe specific partitions while retaining others.
9. Will wiping my computer improve its performance?
Wiping your computer removes unnecessary files and software, which can lead to improved performance. However, it’s important to note that hardware limitations may still hinder overall performance.
10. Are there any alternatives to wiping my computer?
If you wish to keep your personal files but want to start fresh, you can perform a clean install of Windows 10 without formatting your drive. This will remove programs and settings, but your personal files will be preserved.
11. Can I wipe my computer clean without using Windows 10?
Yes, if you have a different operating system on your computer, you can still wipe it clean using the respective OS’s reinstallation or reset options.
12. Is it necessary to wipe my computer clean regularly?
While it’s not necessary to wipe your computer clean regularly, it can be beneficial if you’re experiencing performance issues, want a fresh start, or are selling/donating your computer to ensure data privacy.