**How to wipe computer clean and reinstall Windows 10?**
If your computer is running slow, infected with malware, or you simply want a fresh start, wiping your computer clean and reinstalling Windows 10 can help. This process will remove all the files, settings, and software installed on the computer, giving it a clean slate. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process:
1. **Back up your files:** Before wiping your computer, it’s important to back up all your important files and data. You can use an external hard drive, cloud storage, or another computer to create a backup.
2. **Create a Windows 10 installation media:** Visit the Microsoft website and download the Windows 10 media creation tool. Run the tool and follow the instructions to create a bootable USB or DVD with the Windows 10 installation files.
3. **Boot from the installation media:** Insert the USB or DVD you created into your computer and restart it. Enter the BIOS or boot menu by pressing the appropriate key (usually displayed during startup) and select the installation media as the primary boot option.
4. **Install Windows 10:** Once the computer boots from the installation media, you’ll see the Windows 10 setup screen. Select your language, time, and currency preferences, and click “Next.” Then click “Install Now” to begin the installation process.
5. **Enter your product key:** If prompted, enter the Windows 10 product key. If you already have a valid license, enter it. Otherwise, you can skip this step and enter the key later.
6. **Accept the license terms:** Read and accept the license terms to proceed with the installation.
7. **Choose the installation type:** On the next screen, select “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)” to perform a clean installation.
8. **Delete existing partitions:** Select each partition on your hard drive and click “Delete” to remove them. This action will erase all data on the drive, so make sure you have backed up everything important.
9. **Install Windows on the unallocated space:** After deleting all partitions, you’ll be left with unallocated space. Select it and click “Next” to begin the installation. Windows will create all the necessary partitions automatically.
10. **Wait for the installation to complete:** The installation process may take some time, so be patient. Your computer will restart several times during the process.
11. **Set up Windows 10:** After installation, you’ll be prompted to personalize Windows 10. Follow the on-screen instructions to choose your region, keyboard layout, create a user account, and set up privacy settings.
12. **Reinstall software and restore files:** Once you have completed the installation and set up Windows 10, you can reinstall your software and restore your files from the backup you created earlier.
FAQs:
1. Can I reinstall Windows 10 without losing my files?
No, reinstalling Windows 10 involves wiping the computer clean, so make sure to back up your important files.
2. How long does it take to reinstall Windows 10?
The time it takes to reinstall Windows 10 depends on various factors, such as your computer’s hardware and the size of the installation media, but it usually takes about 30-60 minutes.
3. Do I need a Windows 10 product key to reinstall it?
If you have a valid Windows 10 license, it is recommended to have the product key during installation. However, you can skip this step and enter the key later if you don’t have one.
4. Should I clean my computer before reinstalling Windows 10?
Cleaning your computer physically, such as removing dust and debris, is not necessary. The process wipes the computer clean digitally.
5. Can I reinstall Windows 10 without a USB or DVD?
Yes, you can use the Windows 10 Reset feature, which allows you to reinstall Windows without an external media. However, it is recommended to have a bootable USB or DVD for a cleaner installation.
6. Will reinstalling Windows 10 remove viruses and malware?
Reinstalling Windows 10 will remove viruses and malware as it involves wiping the entire system clean.
7. Can I reinstall Windows 10 on a different hard drive?
Yes, you can reinstall Windows 10 on a different hard drive by selecting the desired drive during the installation process.
8. Do I need to reinstall drivers after reinstalling Windows 10?
Windows 10 usually installs the necessary drivers automatically. However, it is a good practice to check for updated drivers and install them if needed.
9. Can I downgrade to an older version of Windows during reinstallation?
Yes, you can choose to install an older version of Windows if you have the installation media for that version.
10. Will reinstalling Windows 10 fix software problems?
Reinstalling Windows 10 can help resolve software problems that are caused by corrupt system files or conflicting software.
11. Can I cancel the reinstallation process?
Yes, you can cancel the process by restarting your computer. However, keep in mind that canceling during the installation phase may damage your system.
12. Is it necessary to update Windows 10 after reinstallation?
Yes, it is crucial to update Windows 10 after a reinstallation to ensure you have the latest security patches and bug fixes.