If you’re a proud owner of a PlayStation 4 (PS4) and want to watch videos stored on your USB drive, you’re in luck! The PS4 supports various video formats, making it easy for you to enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and more. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of watching videos on a USB on your PS4.
Step 1: Preparing Your USB Drive
The first step is to ensure your USB drive is formatted as FAT or exFAT, as these are the only file systems recognized by the PS4. If your drive is formatted differently, you’ll need to reformat it before proceeding. Keep in mind that reformatting erases all data on the drive, so make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
Step 2: Organizing Your Video Files
Before connecting your USB drive to the PS4, create a folder named “VIDEO” (in uppercase) on the root directory of the drive. This is where you’ll place your video files. Organizing your files in separate folders within the “VIDEO” folder can help keep things tidy, but it’s not necessary.
Step 3: Connecting Your USB Drive to PS4
Now, it’s time to connect your USB drive to the PS4. Insert it into any available USB port on the front of the console. The PS4 will detect the drive and prompt you with a notification.
**How to Watch Videos on USB on PS4?
**
To watch videos from your USB drive on the PS4, follow these simple steps:
1. Turn on your PS4 and log in to your account.
2. From the main menu, navigate to the “Media Player” application.
3. Select the “USB Storage Device” option.
4. Locate and highlight the video you want to watch.
5. Press the “X” button to start playing the video.
Related or Similar FAQs:
1. Can I watch any video format on my PS4?
The PS4 supports a wide range of video formats including MP4, AVI, MKV, and MPEG-2 TS, amongst others. However, certain codecs or file types may not be compatible, so it’s always best to check the official PlayStation website for an up-to-date list.
2. How do I transfer videos from my computer to a USB drive?
To transfer videos from your computer to a USB drive, simply copy and paste the video files from your computer’s file explorer into the “VIDEO” folder on the USB drive.
3. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, the PS4 supports external hard drives as well as USB drives for watching videos. Simply connect your external hard drive to one of the USB ports on your PS4 and follow the same steps provided in this article.
4. Can I watch videos with subtitles on my PS4?
Yes, the PS4 supports subtitle files for videos. Simply ensure that the subtitle file has the same filename as the video file and is located in the same folder on the USB drive.
5. How do I fast forward or rewind a video on PS4?
During video playback, you can use the left and right arrows on your PS4 controller to rewind or fast forward.
6. Can I watch videos while using other PS4 applications?
No, the PS4 does not support multitasking when it comes to video playback. You’ll need to exit the video playback application to use other applications on the console.
7. Are there any limitations on the size of video files I can watch?
The PS4 has a file size limitation for videos, which is 4GB for FAT-formatted drives and 16TB for exFAT-formatted drives.
8. Can I watch 4K videos on my PS4?
Yes, the PS4 supports 4K video playback, but it depends on the model of your PS4. Only the PS4 Pro supports 4K video.
9. Can I watch videos saved on my USB drive through a media server?
No, unfortunately, the PS4 does not support video playback from a media server. You’ll need to transfer your videos to a USB or external hard drive.
10. How can I delete videos from my USB drive on PS4?
To delete videos from your USB drive on the PS4, navigate to the Media Player application, select the USB Storage Device, locate the video you want to delete, press the “Options” button on your controller, and choose the “Delete” option.
11. Can I watch videos in a specific order?
Unfortunately, the PS4’s Media Player does not provide an option to sort or arrange videos within folders. The playback order is typically based on the file name or date modified.
12. Can I watch videos stored on a USB drive without an internet connection?
Yes, watching videos from a USB drive does not require an internet connection. As long as the videos are stored on the USB drive and are supported file formats, you can enjoy them offline on your PS4.