How to watch video from USB on ps4?

Playing video files directly from a USB device on your PS4 console is a convenient way to enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, or other media files. While the PS4 primarily focuses on gaming, it also supports various video formats, making it an excellent multimedia device. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of watching videos from a USB on your PS4.
Requirements
Before we dive into the process, ensure you have the following:
1. PlayStation 4 console.
2. A compatible USB device (flash drive or external hard drive).
3. Video files in a supported format (e.g., MP4, AVI, MKV).
4. Latest system software installed on your PS4.
Procedure
To watch videos from a USB flash drive or external hard drive on your PS4, follow these steps:
Step 1: Prepare your USB device
– Connect your USB device to your computer and ensure it is properly formatted. The PS4 supports FAT and exFAT file systems, so make sure your USB is formatted using one of these.
Step 2: Download and install VLC Media Player
– Open your web browser and search for VLC Media Player.
– Download and install VLC on your computer.
– VLC is a free media player that supports a wide range of video formats and can convert files if necessary.
Step 3: Convert incompatible video formats (if required)
– If your video files are in an unsupported format, open VLC Media Player on your computer.
– Select “Media” from the menu bar, then click on “Convert / Save.”
– Add the video file you want to convert, choose the desired output format (e.g., MP4), and click “Convert” to initiate the conversion process.
– Save the converted file to your USB device.
Step 4: Transfer video files to USB
– Once the video files are in the correct format, copy and paste them onto your USB device.
Step 5: Connect the USB device to your PS4
– Ensure your PlayStation 4 is turned off or in rest mode.
– Connect the USB device to one of the available USB ports on the front of your PS4 console.
Step 6: Access the Media Player
– Turn on your PS4 console using the power button on the front.
– From the home screen, navigate to the “Library” tab and select “Media Player.”
Step 7: Select your USB device
– The Media Player will display all the compatible media files found on your USB device.
– Choose the video you want to watch by selecting it and pressing the X button on your controller.
Step 8: Enjoy your video!
– Once you’ve selected your video, sit back, relax, and enjoy watching it on your PS4 console.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I play any video format on PS4?
Yes, the PS4 supports various video formats such as MP4, AVI, MKV, and more. However, it may not support some uncommon formats.
2. Why do I need to convert video formats?
Sometimes, your video files may be in an unsupported format for PS4. Converting them to a compatible format, such as MP4, ensures they can be played.
3. Can I watch videos in 4K on PS4?
Yes, the PS4 Pro supports 4K video playback. However, the regular PS4 models can only play videos in up to 1080p resolution.
4. Does the USB device need to be formatted in a specific format?
The PS4 supports FAT and exFAT file systems, so format your USB device accordingly.
5. Can I connect multiple USB devices simultaneously?
No, the PS4 only allows you to connect one USB device at a time.
6. Can I watch videos from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive as long as it is compatible and formatted correctly.
7. How large can the video files be?
The maximum file size for a video you can play on a PS4 is 4GB.
8. Can I fast forward or rewind videos during playback?
Yes, you can control video playback by utilizing the functions on your PS4 controller.
9. Can I watch videos from a USB device while playing a game?
No, the PS4 does not support multitasking in this manner. You can only use one application at a time.
10. Are subtitles supported?
Yes, PS4 allows you to enable subtitles for video files as long as they are in a supported format such as SRT or TTML.
11. Can I watch videos from a USB device on PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro?
Yes, the process is the same for all PS4 models. You can watch videos from a USB device on PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro.
12. Is there any difference between watching videos from a USB and streaming online?
The main difference is that streaming online requires a stable internet connection, while watching videos from a USB allows you to play media files offline.