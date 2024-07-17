With the rising popularity of digital media, there’s a growing demand for watching movies and videos on gaming consoles like the PlayStation 4 (PS4). While streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu offer a vast library of content, sometimes you may prefer to watch movies on your PS4 using a USB drive. In this article, we will guide you through the process of watching movies on USB on your PS4.
Step-by-Step Guide: How to Watch Movies on USB on PS4
1. Format Your USB Drive
To ensure compatibility, your USB drive needs to be formatted in FAT32 or exFAT file system. Connect your USB drive to a computer and format it accordingly.
2. Gather Your Movies
Ensure that your movies are in a format supported by the PS4. The PS4 supports the following video file formats: MP4, AVI, MPEG-2 PS, and MPEG-2 TS.
3. Create a Folder
On your USB drive, create a folder named “VIDEO” in all capital letters. This is where you will save your movie files.
4. Copy Movies to the USB Drive
Once your folder is ready, transfer the movie files you want to watch on your PS4 into the “VIDEO” folder on the USB drive.
5. Connect Your USB Drive to the PS4
Turn on your PS4 and connect the USB drive to any of the available USB ports on the console.
6. Open Media Player
From the PS4 main menu, navigate to the “Media Player” application. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it for free from the PlayStation Store.
7. Locate Your USB Drive
Once you have opened the Media Player, you should be able to see your USB drive listed under the “Devices” tab. Select your USB drive by pressing the X button on your controller.
8. Choose a Movie to Watch
Browse through the movie files on your USB drive and select the one you want to watch. Press the X button to begin playback.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I watch any movie format on my PS4 using a USB drive?
No, the PS4 supports limited video file formats such as MP4, AVI, MPEG-2 PS, and MPEG-2 TS.
2. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, as long as your external hard drive is compatible with the PS4 and follows the proper formatting.
3. Does the USB drive need to be a specific capacity?
No, the capacity does not matter as long as it can store your movie files.
4. Do I need a working internet connection to watch movies on USB on PS4?
No, once the movies are stored on the USB drive, you don’t need an internet connection to watch them.
5. Can I watch movies with subtitles?
Yes, if your movie files have embedded subtitles or if you have external subtitle files in SRT format, the PS4 can display them while playing the movies.
6. Can I fast forward or rewind the movies?
Yes, you can use the PS4 controller’s buttons to skip forward or backward during playback.
7. Are there any restrictions on the size of the movies I can watch?
There are no specific size restrictions, but extremely large files may take longer to load or experience buffering.
8. Will all USB drives work with PS4?
Most USB drives should work fine with the PS4, but it’s always recommended to use a branded and reliable USB drive.
9. Can I transfer multiple movies to the USB drive at once?
Yes, you can transfer multiple movies to the USB drive as long as it has enough storage space.
10. Can I watch movies on USB on PS4 without the Media Player app?
No, you need the Media Player app installed on your PS4 to play movies from a USB drive.
11. Do I need to disconnect the USB drive after watching the movie?
You can either disconnect the USB drive or keep it connected to the PS4 based on your preference.
12. Can I play movies from a USB drive while playing games simultaneously?
Unfortunately, simultaneous playback of movies from a USB drive and gaming is not possible on the PS4.