How to view broken iPhone screen on computer?

Dealing with a broken iPhone screen can be a frustrating experience, especially if the damage prevents you from accessing important data or information on your device. Fortunately, there are ways to view your broken iPhone screen on your computer. In this article, we will discuss some methods that can help you overcome this challenge and retrieve any valuable data you may have on your iPhone.
Using iTunes to View a Broken iPhone Screen
One of the most common methods to view a broken iPhone screen on your computer is by using the iTunes application. By following these steps, you can retrieve data from your iPhone:
Connect your iPhone to your computer
Using a compatible USB cable, connect your broken iPhone to your computer. Ensure that you have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer.
Open iTunes
Once your iPhone is connected to your computer, open iTunes. If your device is not automatically detected, click on the iPhone icon located at the top left corner of the iTunes window.
Access your iPhone Summary page
From the left-hand sidebar, click on the “Summary” tab to access the summary page of your iPhone.
Enable VoiceOver
On the right-hand side of the iTunes window, under the “Options” section, check the box that says “Enable Accessibility Mode.” This will activate VoiceOver, which will help you navigate through your iPhone screen using your computer.
**
Use your computer screen to view your iPhone screen
**
Now that your iPhone screen is displayed on your computer, you can use your mouse cursor to interact with your iPhone and access its features. This way, you can retrieve any important data or perform necessary actions on your iPhone, despite the broken screen.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I view my broken iPhone screen on my computer without using iTunes?
Yes, there are third-party applications available that can help you view your broken iPhone screen on your computer. Tools like iExplorer and iMazing provide screen mirroring features that allow you to see and control your iPhone screen from your computer.
2. What if my computer doesn’t recognize my broken iPhone?
If your computer doesn’t recognize your iPhone, try using a different USB cable or connecting it to another computer. You can also try restarting your iPhone and computer to establish a fresh connection.
3. Will viewing my broken iPhone screen on my computer cause any further damage to my device?
No, viewing your broken iPhone screen on your computer will not cause any additional damage to your device. However, it’s important to handle your iPhone with care to avoid aggravating the existing damage.
4. Can I retrieve all my data from a broken iPhone using iTunes?
While iTunes allows you to access and retrieve some data from your iPhone, it may not always be able to retrieve all types of data. To ensure a complete data recovery, using professional data recovery software or services is recommended.
5. Are there any wireless methods to view my broken iPhone screen on my computer?
Yes, some wireless solutions such as the AirPlay technology offered by Apple and various third-party screen-sharing apps allow you to view your broken iPhone screen on your computer without the need for a physical connection.
6. Can I fix a broken iPhone screen myself?
It is possible to replace a broken iPhone screen yourself, but it requires technical skills and special tools. It is usually recommended to seek professional help to ensure a proper and safe repair.
7. Will my warranty be voided if I attempt to view the broken iPhone screen myself?
If your iPhone is still under warranty, it is advisable to contact Apple or an authorized service provider for assistance. Attempting to repair or view the broken screen yourself may void the warranty.
8. Can I use a broken iPhone with a broken screen by connecting it to an external display?
Yes, if you have an adapter that allows you to connect your iPhone to an external display, such as a monitor or a TV, you can use your iPhone with a broken screen by mirroring its display on the external screen.
9. Can I recover data from a broken iPhone without viewing the screen on my computer?
Yes, if you have previously backed up your iPhone using iCloud or iTunes, you can restore the backup to a new iPhone or another device to recover your data without needing to view the broken screen.
10. Will using third-party applications to view my iPhone screen void my warranty?
Using third-party applications to view your iPhone screen is not recommended unless approved by the manufacturer. It may void your warranty, so proceed with caution.
11. Can a professional repair service retrieve data from a broken iPhone screen?
Yes, professional repair services often have the tools and expertise to recover data from a broken iPhone screen. They can safely remove the internal storage and transfer the data to another device.
12. What precautions should I take to avoid a broken iPhone screen?
To prevent a broken iPhone screen, it is advisable to use a sturdy case and screen protector, handle your device with care, and avoid exposing it to extreme temperatures or dropping it from heights.