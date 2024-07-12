How to View Archived Instagram Posts on Computer?
If you’re an avid Instagram user, you may have noticed the option to archive your posts. This feature allows you to hide posts from your profile without deleting them permanently. While accessing your archived posts is straightforward on the Instagram app, it may not be as obvious on the computer. So, let’s dive into the process of viewing your archived Instagram posts on a computer.
How to view archived Instagram posts on computer?
To view your archived Instagram posts on a computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Open your preferred web browser and navigate to www.instagram.com.
2. Log in using your Instagram account credentials.
3. Once logged in, you will be directed to your Instagram feed. Look for the profile icon at the top right corner of the page and click on it to access your profile.
4. On your profile page, beneath your bio, you will find several tabs. Click on the “Archive” tab, which appears as a clock-like icon.
5. Voila! You are now in your archived posts section, where you can view all the posts you have previously archived.
6. To switch back to your regular feed, simply click on the “Archive” tab again or select another option, such as “Profile” or “Settings.”
FAQs:
1. How do I archive a post on Instagram?
To archive a post on Instagram, go to the post you want to archive, tap on the three dots (…) located at the top right corner, and select “Archive” from the dropdown menu.
2. Can I archive multiple posts at once?
No, currently, Instagram allows you to archive only one post at a time.
3. Can I unarchive a post on the computer?
Yes, to unarchive a post on the computer, navigate to the archived posts section, select the desired post, and click on the three dots (…) at the top right corner. From the menu, choose “Show on Profile” to unarchive the post.
4. Will unarchiving a post restore its previous engagement (likes, comments)?
Yes, when you unarchive a post, it will be restored to its original state, including likes, comments, and any engagement it had before archiving.
5. How long do Instagram posts stay archived?
Archived posts on Instagram stay in the archive indefinitely unless you choose to unarchive or delete them.
6. Can other users see my archived posts?
No, archived posts are private and can only be viewed by you. They are removed from your main profile and not visible to your followers or other users.
7. Can I delete an archived post?
Yes, you can delete an archived post by going to your archived posts section, selecting the desired post, clicking on the three dots (…), and choosing “Delete.”
8. Is there a limit to how many posts I can archive?
Instagram does not have a specific limit for the number of posts you can archive; you can archive as many posts as you like.
9. Can I access archived Instagram stories on the computer?
No, archived Instagram stories can only be accessed through the mobile app and not on the computer.
10. Will archiving a post remove its hashtags?
When you archive a post on Instagram, the post remains the same, including the hashtags you originally added. Archiving does not remove hashtags from your posts.
11. Can I edit an archived post?
No, you cannot edit a post while it is in the archive. To make changes, you must unarchive the post, edit it, and then archive it again.
12. Can I share an archived post with others?
While other Instagram users cannot directly view your archived posts, you can unarchive a post and share it again like any other post on your profile.