**How to use surface tablet as second monitor?**
Using your Surface tablet as a second monitor can greatly enhance your productivity and multitasking capabilities. Thankfully, Microsoft has made it quite simple to set up your Surface tablet as a second monitor. Follow these steps to utilize this feature:
1. **Check compatibility:** Ensure that both your main computer and Surface tablet are running Windows 10 and are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
2. **Open Settings:** On your main computer, click on the Start button and choose “Settings” from the menu.
3. **Go to System settings:** In the Windows Settings window, select “System.”
4. **Choose Projecting to this PC:** Within the System settings, click on the “Projecting to this PC” option on the left-hand side of the window.
5. **Enable settings:** Under the “Projecting to this PC” section, adjust the settings according to your preferences. Select “Available everywhere” to allow your Surface tablet to connect as a second monitor from anywhere on your network. You can also choose “First time only” or “Every time a connection is requested.”
6. **Note the IP address:** Make a note of the IP address mentioned in the “This PC can be discovered for projection only when it is plugged in” section. You will need this for the next step.
7. **Open the Connect app:** On your Surface tablet, swipe from the right to access the Action Center. Alternatively, you can select the Action Center icon on the taskbar. Then, tap on “Connect” to open the Connect app.
8. **Connect to PC:** In the Connect app, you should see your main computer listed as an available device. If it doesn’t appear, tap on “Add a device” and enter the IP address you noted earlier. Tap on your computer’s name to connect.
9. **Configure display settings:** Once connected, your Surface tablet should start mirroring your main computer’s display. To use it as a second monitor, open the Windows Settings window on your main computer (Steps 2-3), and select “System” on the left-hand side. Then, choose “Display” and click on “Identify” to determine which display is your Surface tablet. Now, you can configure various display settings like resolution, orientation, and scale.
10. **Use your Surface tablet as a second monitor:** With the display settings configured, you can now move windows and applications across your main computer and Surface tablet as if they were two separate monitors. Simply drag a window to the edge of the screen on your main computer, and it will appear on your Surface tablet. You can also extend your desktop, allowing you to work with different applications on each display.
Using your Surface tablet as a second monitor can provide numerous benefits, but you may have some further questions. Here are answers to 12 related FAQs:
1. Can I use any Surface tablet as a second monitor?
Yes, as long as your Surface tablet is running Windows 10, you can use it as a second monitor.
2. Do I need a wire or cable to connect my Surface tablet as a second monitor?
No, the connection is established wirelessly through the Connect app.
3. Can I connect multiple Surface tablets to my main computer?
Yes, you can connect multiple Surface tablets as second monitors, as long as they are all running Windows 10.
4. Can I use my Surface tablet as a second monitor for a Mac computer?
No, this feature is specifically designed for Windows computers.
5. What happens if I disconnect from Wi-Fi?
If you disconnect from Wi-Fi, the connection between your Surface tablet and main computer as a second monitor will be lost.
6. Can I use my Surface tablet as a second monitor when I’m away from my home network?
Yes, as long as you have selected “Available everywhere” in the Projecting to this PC settings, you can connect from any network.
7. Does using my Surface tablet as a second monitor affect the battery life?
Yes, using your Surface tablet as a second monitor may drain the battery faster than usual due to the increased usage.
8. Can I use touch gestures on my Surface tablet when connected as a second monitor?
Yes, you can use touch gestures on your Surface tablet just like you would when using it independently.
9. Will my Surface tablet display notifications from my main computer when connected as a second monitor?
No, notifications will be displayed only on your main computer, not on the Surface tablet.
10. Can I use my Surface pen with applications on my main computer when connected as a second monitor?
Yes, if your Surface pen is connected and working properly, you can use it on your Surface tablet as a second monitor.
11. Can I adjust the brightness and volume of my main computer using my Surface tablet when connected as a second monitor?
No, the Surface tablet functions solely as an extended display and cannot control the main computer’s settings.
12. Can I use a Surface Pro Docking Station to connect my Surface tablet as a second monitor?
No, the Surface Pro Docking Station does not offer the capability to use your Surface tablet as a second monitor.