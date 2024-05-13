How to use surface pro with external monitor?

The versatility of the Surface Pro makes it a popular choice among users, thanks to its compact size and powerful performance. However, there may come a time when you want to enhance your workspace or work on a larger screen. Luckily, the Surface Pro allows you to connect an external monitor, giving you the flexibility to work on a bigger display. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to use a Surface Pro with an external monitor.
How to use Surface Pro with an external monitor?
To use your Surface Pro with an external monitor, follow these steps:
Step 1: Connect the monitor to your Surface Pro using an appropriate cable, such as HDMI or DisplayPort.
Step 2: Make sure the monitor is powered on and set to the correct input source where your Surface Pro is connected.
Step 3: On your Surface Pro, swipe right from the right edge of the screen to open the Action Center or click on the Notification icon in the system tray.
Step 4: In the Action Center, select the “Project” button. Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + P to open the Project menu directly.
Step 5: Choose the display mode you prefer. Here are the available options:
– PC screen only: Shows the content only on the Surface Pro’s screen.
– Duplicate: Mirrors the content on both the Surface Pro and the external monitor.
– Extend: Expands your desktop across both screens, giving you more screen real estate.
– Second screen only: Displays the content only on the external monitor, disabling your Surface Pro’s screen.
Step 6: After selecting the desired display mode, your Surface Pro should automatically adjust, and you will see the changes reflected on the external monitor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I use any external monitor with my Surface Pro?
Yes, you can use most external monitors with your Surface Pro as long as they have the appropriate input connectors, such as HDMI or DisplayPort.
2. Can I connect multiple external monitors to my Surface Pro?
Yes, you can connect multiple external monitors to your Surface Pro by using a docking station or an adapter that supports multiple displays.
3. How do I adjust the screen resolution on my external monitor?
To adjust the screen resolution on the external monitor, right-click on the desktop, select “Display settings,” and adjust the resolution under the “Resolution” drop-down menu.
4. Can I use different display modes for each external monitor?
No, all connected external monitors will use the same display mode as set on your Surface Pro.
5. Can I disconnect my Surface Pro from the external monitor while it’s still running?
Yes, you can disconnect your Surface Pro from the external monitor while it’s running. Simply disconnect the cable or adapter, and your Surface Pro will automatically adjust to the new setting.
6. Why isn’t my external monitor displaying anything?
Double-check the connections between your Surface Pro and the external monitor. Make sure the monitor is powered on and set to the correct input source. If the issue persists, try restarting your Surface Pro.
7. Can I use the touchscreen on my Surface Pro while connected to an external monitor?
Yes, you can still use the touchscreen on your Surface Pro even when connected to an external monitor.
8. How do I open apps or windows on the external monitor directly?
To open apps or windows directly on the external monitor, simply drag them from the Surface Pro’s screen and move them to the other display.
9. Will using an external monitor drain my Surface Pro’s battery faster?
Using an external monitor itself does not necessarily drain your Surface Pro’s battery faster. However, powering a larger display might require more processing power, which could impact battery life.
10. Can I adjust the position of the external monitor relative to my Surface Pro?
Yes, you can adjust the position of your external monitor relative to your Surface Pro by rearranging the display settings in the “Display settings” menu.
11. How do I switch back to using only the Surface Pro’s screen?
To switch back to using only the Surface Pro’s screen, open the Action Center or press Windows key + P, and choose the “PC screen only” option.
12. Is it possible to use a Surface Pro with an external monitor without any cables?
Yes, it is possible to use a Surface Pro with an external monitor without cables by utilizing wireless display technology like Miracast or using a docking station that supports wireless connections.