**How to use Samsung tablet as second monitor for windows?**
Samsung tablets are not only great for browsing the web, watching movies, and playing games, but they can also be utilized as a second monitor for your Windows computer. Having a second monitor can significantly improve productivity, allowing you to multitask more efficiently. In this article, we will guide you on how to use your Samsung tablet as a second monitor for your Windows PC.
To use your Samsung tablet as a second monitor, you’ll need to install a third-party app called “Spacedesk.” Follow the steps below to set up your tablet as a second monitor:
1. **Install Spacedesk on your computer and tablet**: Start by downloading and installing the Spacedesk app on both your Windows PC and Samsung tablet. You can find the app on the Google Play Store for free.
2. **Connect your tablet and computer to the same network**: Ensure that both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. This step is crucial for establishing a connection between your tablet and computer.
3. **Launch Spacedesk on your computer and tablet**: Open the Spacedesk app on your Windows PC and tablet.
4. **Configure the settings**: On your computer, click on the Spacedesk tray icon located in the notification area. A control panel will appear, allowing you to customize various settings such as screen resolution, display order, and image quality.
5. **Connect the tablet as a secondary monitor**: On the control panel, click on the drop-down menu next to “Primary Machine.” Select your computer from the list of available devices. Then, click on the “Connect” button.
6. **Adjust the tablet’s position relative to your primary monitor**: Once connected, you can drag and drop the tablet’s representation on the control panel to align the position according to your setup. This step ensures that your mouse cursor moves smoothly across both screens.
7. **Enjoy your extended desktop**: Now your Samsung tablet acts as a secondary monitor for your Windows PC. You can move windows and applications to the tablet’s screen or extend your workspace by dragging them across monitors.
Using your Samsung tablet as a second monitor brings great convenience and versatility to your computing experience. Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) about using a Samsung tablet as a second monitor:
FAQs:
1. Can I use any Samsung tablet as a second monitor?
Yes, you can use most Samsung tablets as a second monitor, as long as they run on Android OS and have the necessary hardware capabilities.
2. Is Spacedesk available on other platforms?
Spacedesk is currently available for Windows and Android devices only.
3. Can I connect multiple tablets as additional monitors?
Yes, you can connect multiple tablets as additional monitors, subject to the limitations of your computer’s hardware and operating system.
4. Does using a tablet as a second monitor require an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is not necessary for using your tablet as a second monitor. Both devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, but internet access is not required.
5. Can I use a Samsung tablet as a second monitor for a Mac?
Unfortunately, Spacedesk does not support the macOS platform. Hence, using a Samsung tablet as a second monitor for a Mac is not currently possible with this app.
6. Is there a performance impact when using a tablet as a second monitor?
The performance impact depends on various factors such as the hardware capabilities of your tablet and computer, the type of content being displayed, and the network connection quality. Generally, you may experience some latency or quality loss in graphics-intensive applications.
7. Can I use my tablet’s touch screen while in monitor mode?
No, the tablet’s touch screen does not function as a touch input for the connected computer. It works solely as a secondary display.
8. Can I use a USB connection instead of Wi-Fi?
No, currently, Spacedesk only works over Wi-Fi connections.
9. Can I watch videos or play games on the tablet while using it as a second monitor?
Yes, you can watch videos or play games on your tablet while using it as a second monitor. However, keep in mind that the performance of graphics-intensive applications may be affected.
10. Does using a tablet as a second monitor drain the tablet’s battery quickly?
Using your tablet as a second monitor can consume additional battery power compared to regular tablet usage. It is recommended to keep your tablet connected to a power source for extended monitoring sessions.
11. Do I need to purchase the Spacedesk app?
No, the basic version of the Spacedesk app is free to download from the Google Play Store. However, there is a paid version available with additional features.
12. Can I adjust the tablet’s screen brightness and volume when in monitor mode?
Yes, you can still adjust the tablet’s screen brightness and volume while using it as a second monitor. These settings are independent of its function as a monitor.