The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is a popular gaming console known for its immersive gaming experiences and impressive graphics. One aspect that users often overlook is the potential of the PS4’s hard drive as an external storage solution. In this article, we will guide you on how to use your PS4 hard drive as an external storage device for additional game installations and data backups.
**How to use PS4 hard drive as external?**
Using your PS4 hard drive as an external storage device is a simple process. Follow these steps to get started:
1. **Prepare the hard drive:** Ensure that your external hard drive meets the minimum requirements of USB 3.0 or higher and has a storage capacity between 250GB and 8TB. Backup any important data and format the hard drive to exFAT file system for compatibility.
2. **Connect the hard drive:** Turn off your PS4, then connect the external hard drive to one of the USB ports located on the front of the console.
3. **Initialize the hard drive:** Power on your PS4 and navigate to the main menu. Go to “Settings” > “Devices” > “USB Storage Devices” and select your external hard drive. Choose the “Format as Extended Storage” option to initialize the hard drive for use with your PS4.
4. **Set the installation location:** After formatting, you can now choose the external hard drive as the default location for future game installations. Go to “Settings” > “Storage” > “Extended Storage” and select the external drive. Click on “Applications” and set the “Install Location” to the external hard drive.
5. **Manage your storage:** You can now install games and applications directly to your external hard drive. By default, new installations will be stored on the external drive. To manage your storage, simply go to “Settings” > “Storage” > “Extended Storage” and select the external drive to view and manage the content.
Using your PS4 hard drive as an external storage device provides numerous advantages. It allows you to expand your storage capacity, keep your favorite games readily accessible, and safeguard important data backups. However, you may have some additional questions regarding this topic. Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions:
1. Can I use any external hard drive for my PS4?
Yes, as long as the external hard drive meets the minimum requirements of USB 3.0 or higher and has a storage capacity between 250GB and 8TB.
2. Do I need to format the external hard drive before using it?
Yes, you need to format the external hard drive to the exFAT file system using the PS4’s built-in formatting utility.
3. Can I use the external hard drive for more than one PS4?
No, the external hard drive is tied to a specific PS4 console and cannot be used on multiple consoles simultaneously.
4. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can play games directly from the external hard drive without the need to copy them to the internal storage.
5. Can I swap the external hard drive between my PS4 and PS4 Pro?
Yes, you can interchange the external hard drive between PS4 and PS4 Pro without any issues, as long as the hard drive meets the required specifications.
6. Can I use the external hard drive to back up my game saves?
No, the PS4 does not provide an option to back up game saves to an external hard drive. However, you can upload your game saves to the PlayStation Network’s cloud storage.
7. Can I use the external hard drive to install system updates?
No, you cannot install system updates on the external hard drive. System updates will always install on the internal storage of your PS4.
8. Can I use SSD (Solid State Drive) as an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use an SSD as an external hard drive for your PS4. However, keep in mind that the performance improvements in loading times may not be as significant due to the limitations of the USB interface.
9. Can I use the external hard drive for media playback?
Yes, you can store and playback videos, music, and images from your external hard drive on the PS4 using media player applications.
10. Can I use multiple external hard drives on my PS4?
Yes, you can connect and use multiple external hard drives on your PS4. Each hard drive will need to be individually formatted and set up as extended storage.
11. Can I unplug the external hard drive while my PS4 is on?
It is recommended to properly eject the external hard drive before disconnecting it from your PS4 to avoid any potential data corruption.
12. Can I use the external hard drive for other purposes as well?
Yes, you can use the external hard drive for other purposes. However, keep in mind that the drive will be formatted specifically for the PS4 and might require reformatting for other uses.
Using your PS4 hard drive as an external storage device is a convenient way to enhance your gaming experience and increase storage capacity. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily utilize your external hard drive for game installations and data backups, ensuring that your gaming needs are never hindered by limited storage.