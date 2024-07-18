How to use ps4 external hard drive on ps5?

The release of the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 (PS5) has sparked excitement among gaming enthusiasts worldwide. While the PS5 boasts remarkable features and improved performance, many users wonder if they can still use their PS4 external hard drives to expand their storage on the new console. If you’re one of them, read on to discover how you can seamlessly use your PS4 external hard drive on the PS5.
Why use an external hard drive on your PS5?
Before diving into the specifics of using a PS4 external hard drive on the PS5, let’s understand why it’s beneficial. The PS5 has made significant improvements in storage capacity compared to its predecessor, offering a default internal SSD with high-speed capabilities. However, avid gamers often find themselves in need of more space due to the growing size of game installations. By connecting an external hard drive, you can effectively expand your storage capacity without having to delete existing games or sacrifice performance.
How to use a PS4 external hard drive on your PS5?
To use your PS4 external hard drive on your PS5, follow these simple steps:
1. Turn off both your PS5 console and PS4 external hard drive, ensuring they are disconnected from any power sources.
2. Connect the PS4 external hard drive to one of the USB ports on your PS5.
3. Power on your PS5 console and navigate to the main menu.
4. Go to “Settings” and select “Storage.”
5. Within the storage menu, choose “Extended Storage” to view the connected devices.
6. You should see your PS4 external hard drive listed. Select it and follow the on-screen prompts to format the drive for use with your PS5.
7. Once the formatting process is complete, your PS4 external hard drive is ready to use on your PS5!
8. You can now transfer games, apps, and data between your PS5 internal storage and the external hard drive directly from the Storage settings.
How to transfer games from the PS4 external hard drive to the PS5 internal storage?
To transfer games from your PS4 external hard drive to your PS5 internal storage, follow these instructions:
1. Connect your PS4 external hard drive to the PS5.
2. Go to “Settings” and select “Storage.”
3. Choose “Extended Storage” and select your PS4 external hard drive.
4. Highlight the game you want to transfer, press the “Options” button on your controller, and select “Move to Console Storage.”
5. The game will start transferring from the external hard drive to the PS5 internal storage. The time it takes depends on the game’s size and the speed of your hard drive.
Can you play games directly from the PS4 external hard drive on the PS5?
Unfortunately, you cannot play PS5 games directly from a PS4 external hard drive. PS5 games require the high-speed capabilities of the console’s internal SSD to run optimally. You can only play PS5 games directly from the console’s internal storage.
Can you store and play PS4 games on the PS5 from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can conveniently store and play PS4 games on your PS5 directly from the external hard drive. Simply connect the PS4 external hard drive to your PS5 and access your games through the “Game Library” on the main menu.
Can you use multiple external hard drives on the PS5?
Yes, the PS5 allows you to connect and use multiple external hard drives simultaneously. Simply connect each external hard drive to one of the available USB ports on the console, and you can expand your storage capacity with ease.
Can you use the external hard drive on both PS4 and PS5?
Yes, the PS4 external hard drive is compatible with both the PS4 and PS5 consoles. However, when using the external hard drive with the PS5, you will need to format it, which erases all data on the drive. Therefore, it’s advisable to back up your data if you plan on using the drive interchangeably between the two consoles.
Can you use an SSD external hard drive on the PS5?
Yes, you can use an SSD external hard drive on your PS5. However, it’s important to note that while the PS5 supports external hard drives for storing and playing PS4 games, it does not currently support SSD external drives for storing or playing PS5 games. The PS5’s internal SSD offers superior performance tailored specifically for PS5 games.
Can you unplug the external hard drive while the PS5 is running?
It’s not recommended to unplug the external hard drive while the PS5 is running since it may cause data loss or corruption. Always ensure your PS5 is turned off before connecting or disconnecting any external storage devices.
Can you use an external hard drive for saves and downloadable content?
No, you cannot use an external hard drive to save game progress or store downloadable content on the PS5. Game saves and downloadable content are stored directly on the PS5’s internal storage. The external hard drive is primarily used for storing and playing PS4 games.
Can you back up your PS5 games on an external hard drive?
Currently, there is no way to directly back up or store PS5 games on an external hard drive. PS5 games can only be played directly from the console’s internal storage. However, you can back up your PS5 game saves and data to the cloud through PlayStation Plus membership.
Does the PS5 support external SSD expansion for storing PS5 games?
As of now, the PS5 does not support external SSD expansion for storing PS5 games. Sony has announced that a future update will unlock this feature to allow players to expand their internal storage options.
How much storage can be added using an external hard drive on the PS5?
You can add a significant amount of storage using an external hard drive on your PS5. With USB 3.0 and above support, you can connect hard drives ranging from 250GB to 8TB or even more, depending on your specific needs.
Does using an external hard drive affect game performance on the PS5?
No, using an external hard drive to store and play PS4 games on the PS5 does not affect game performance. The PS5’s custom SSD and hardware architecture ensure optimal performance while playing games, even if they are stored on an external drive.
Using a PS4 external hard drive on your PS5 allows you to maximize storage capacity and enjoy a vast library of games without worrying about limited space. With a few simple steps, you can seamlessly connect and utilize your external hard drive with your new PS5 console.