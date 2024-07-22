How to use only external monitor with Macbook pro?

If you own a Macbook Pro and prefer to work with a larger or dual monitor setup, you may find it beneficial to use only an external monitor. This can enhance your productivity and improve your overall viewing experience. In this article, we will guide you through a simple process to use only an external monitor with your Macbook Pro.
The Steps to Use Only an External Monitor with Macbook Pro:
1. Check the compatible ports: Identify the ports available on your Macbook Pro and the ports of your external monitor. Common ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, and USB-C.
2. Purchase the necessary adapter: If your Macbook Pro and external monitor have different ports, you may need to purchase a suitable adapter. For example, if your Macbook Pro has a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port and your monitor has an HDMI port, you will need a Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI adapter.
3. Connect the adapter to your Macbook Pro: Plug in the adapter to the corresponding port on your Macbook Pro. Ensure that it is securely connected.
4. Connect the external monitor: Connect the monitor’s cable to the other end of the adapter. Make sure it is tightly connected as well.
5. Power on the monitor: Turn on the external monitor and ensure it is detected by your Macbook Pro.
6. Select the display preferences: Go to the Apple menu and click on “System Preferences.” Then, select “Displays.” In the “Display” tab, you should see two screens labeled as “Built-in Retina Display” and “External Display.”
7. Change the arrangement: To use only the external monitor, click on the “Arrangement” tab. Uncheck the box beside “Mirror Displays.” Then, drag the white menu bar from the built-in display to the external monitor.
8. Adjust resolution and scaling: If necessary, you can adjust the resolution and scaling options within the “Display” tab to optimize the quality and size of the external monitor according to your preferences.
9. Organize windows and applications: You can drag windows and applications onto the external monitor by clicking on their title bar and dragging them across the screens. This way, you can fully utilize the space on your external monitor.
10. Set up dock and menu bar: By default, the dock and menu bar may only appear on your Macbook Pro’s built-in display. To change this, go to “System Preferences,” click on “Displays,” and navigate to the “Arrangement” tab. Check the box beside “Show mirroring options in the menu bar,” and in the menu bar, select the external monitor as the primary display.
11. Disconnect the built-in display: If you want to use only the external monitor and disconnect the built-in display, you may close the lid of your Macbook Pro. However, be cautious that closing the lid may result in increased heat generation, so ensure sufficient ventilation.
12. Power off the Macbook Pro: When you want to disconnect the external monitor or if you need to power off your Macbook Pro, it is generally recommended to power it off first and then disconnect the monitor or any adapters.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Can I connect multiple external monitors to my Macbook Pro?
Yes, depending on your Macbook Pro model and its capabilities, you can connect multiple external monitors using the available ports or by using a docking station.
What if the external monitor is not detected by my Macbook Pro?
Ensure that all connections are secure and try disconnecting and reconnecting the cables. Also, check for any compatibility issues between the ports and adapters being used.
Can I use different resolutions for my Macbook Pro and external monitor?
Yes, you can set different resolutions for your Macbook Pro and external monitor. Simply adjust the resolution settings within the Display preferences.
What if the external monitor’s resolution is not ideal?
In the Display preferences, you can experiment with different resolution and scaling options to find the one that suits your needs.
Can I use the Macbook Pro’s keyboard and trackpad while using an external monitor only?
Yes, you can continue using the Macbook Pro’s keyboard and trackpad while using an external monitor. There is no need to connect additional peripherals unless desired.
How do I switch back to using both the built-in display and the external monitor?
To switch back to using both displays, go to the Display preferences, click on the Arrangement tab, and check the box beside “Mirror Displays.” This will show the same content on both screens.
What if the external monitor’s screen keeps flickering?
Check that the cable connections are secure and try using a different cable or adapter. If the issue persists, there may be a compatibility issue between the monitor and your Macbook Pro.
Can I disconnect the external monitor while my Macbook Pro is running?
Yes, you can disconnect the external monitor while your Macbook Pro is running. However, it is recommended to power off your Macbook Pro before disconnecting any displays or adapters.
Can I use an external monitor with my Macbook Pro while charging it?
Yes, you can use an external monitor while charging your Macbook Pro. Simply connect the charger to the designated port on your Macbook Pro.
Can I adjust the brightness of my external monitor from the Macbook Pro?
No, the brightness controls of the external monitor are separate from your Macbook Pro. You will need to adjust the brightness using the monitor’s own controls.
What if my Macbook Pro becomes hot when using an external monitor?
Using an external monitor may increase your Macbook Pro’s workload, resulting in increased heat generation. Ensure proper ventilation and consider using a laptop cooling pad if needed.
Can I stream content simultaneously on my Macbook Pro and external monitor?
Yes, you can stream content on both your Macbook Pro and external monitor simultaneously. Simply open the desired application or website on the respective screen.