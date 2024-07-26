How to use onboard video and graphics card?

Computers are equipped with both onboard video and graphics cards to render visual elements on the screen. While onboard video is integrated into the motherboard, graphics cards are separate components that can be added to enhance graphical performance. Understanding how to effectively utilize both onboard video and graphics cards can greatly enhance your computer’s visual experience. In this article, we will explore the steps you need to take to make the most of these components.
Using Onboard Video
Onboard video refers to the graphics processing unit (GPU) that is integrated into the motherboard. While it may not offer the same level of performance as a dedicated graphics card, it is still capable of handling most everyday tasks. To use onboard video, follow these steps:
1. **Connect the monitor**: Ensure that your monitor is connected to the video output port on the back of your computer. This port is usually found on the rear panel of the motherboard.
2. **Access BIOS**: Restart your computer and enter the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) settings by pressing the key specified during the startup process (commonly F2 or Del).
3. **Change settings**: Navigate through the BIOS menus to find the “Integrated Peripherals” or “Onboard Devices” section. Look for an option related to video settings or primary display adapter.
4. **Enable onboard video**: Select the option that enables the onboard video as the primary display adapter. Save your changes and exit the BIOS.
5. **Install drivers**: Once your computer has restarted, it may prompt you to install or update the drivers for the onboard video. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the driver installation.
Using a Graphics Card
Graphics cards, also known as video cards or GPUs, offer superior graphical performance compared to onboard video. Here’s how you can utilize a graphics card:
1. **Physical installation**: Shut down your computer, unplug the power cable, and open the computer case. Locate the PCI Express slot on your motherboard and firmly insert the graphics card into the slot. Secure it with the screw provided.
2. **Connect the monitor**: Connect the monitor to the video output ports on the graphics card. Some graphics cards may have multiple ports, so choose the appropriate one for your monitor’s connection type (e.g., HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort).
3. **Power connection**: Some high-performance graphics cards require an additional power connection. If your graphics card has one, ensure that it is connected to your power supply using the appropriate cable.
4. **Install drivers**: Once your computer is powered on, install the drivers for your graphics card from the manufacturer’s website or the installation disc included with the card. Follow the instructions provided during the installation process.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use both onboard video and a graphics card simultaneously?
No, most systems do not allow simultaneous usage of both onboard video and a graphics card. However, some advanced motherboards support this feature.
2. Do I always need a graphics card if my computer has onboard video?
No, an onboard video is sufficient for basic tasks and common applications. A dedicated graphics card is recommended for demanding tasks like gaming or video editing.
3. Can I upgrade my onboard video?
No, the onboard video is integrated into the motherboard and cannot be upgraded independently. To improve video performance, you’ll need to install a dedicated graphics card.
4. How do I know if my computer has onboard video?
Check your computer’s specifications or the documentation that came with your motherboard. It will outline whether it has onboard video capabilities.
5. Can I remove a graphics card and switch back to onboard video?
Yes, if you’ve connected your monitor to the onboard video output, you can remove the graphics card. However, remember to update the BIOS settings to enable onboard video.
6. Can I use multiple graphics cards simultaneously?
Yes, systems with multiple PCI Express slots can support multiple graphics cards in a configuration called SLI (Scalable Link Interface) for Nvidia cards or CrossFire for AMD cards.
7. How can I update the drivers for my onboard video?
Visit the manufacturer’s website and search for the model of your motherboard. Look for the latest drivers available for the onboard video and follow the instructions to update them.
8. What are the advantages of using a graphics card over onboard video?
Graphics cards offer significantly better performance and graphical capabilities, making them ideal for resource-intensive tasks such as gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering.
9. Can I use a graphics card with an older computer?
Yes, as long as your computer has a compatible slot (e.g., PCI Express) and meets the power supply requirements of the graphics card, you can upgrade to a newer graphics card.
10. How do I identify the graphics card in use?
Open the “Device Manager” on your computer and expand the “Display Adapters” category. The listed graphics card is the one being used by your system.
11. Can I disable onboard video if I’m using a graphics card?
Yes, it is recommended to disable onboard video in the BIOS settings when using a dedicated graphics card to avoid conflicts and ensure optimal performance.
12. What should I do if my computer does not display anything after installing a graphics card?
Ensure that the graphics card is properly inserted into the PCI Express slot and that all necessary power connections are securely in place. If the problem persists, consult the graphics card’s manual or seek professional help.
By following these steps, you can effectively utilize both onboard video and graphics cards and optimize your computer’s visual performance based on your specific needs and requirements.