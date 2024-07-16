How to use old Mac as second monitor?

How to Use an Old Mac as a Second Monitor
If you have an old Mac lying around that you no longer use but want to repurpose, turning it into a second monitor is a great way to utilize its display and increase your productivity. By extending your desktop onto the old Mac, you can easily multitask and have more screen real estate. So, how exactly can you use an old Mac as a second monitor? Let’s delve into the steps below.
The process of using an old Mac as a second monitor involves the following steps:
**1. Check compatibility:** Ensure that the old Mac is running OS X Yosemite (version 10.10.2) or later, as this is a requirement for using it as a second monitor.
**2. Connect the old Mac to your main Mac:** Using a Thunderbolt or Mini DisplayPort cable, connect the old Mac to your main Mac.
**3. Enable Target Display Mode:** On the old Mac, press Command + F2 to enable Target Display Mode. This turns the old Mac into a monitor that can display content from your main Mac.
**4. Configure your display settings:** On your main Mac, go to System Preferences > Displays. You will see the old Mac listed as an additional monitor. Click on it and configure its arrangement according to your preference, whether it’s as an extended desktop or mirrored display.
**5. Confirm the connection:** If successful, the old Mac will now act as a second monitor for your main Mac. Drag windows or applications to the old Mac screen to make use of the additional display space.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use any version of macOS to enable Target Display Mode?
No, you can use Target Display Mode only if your Mac is running OS X Yosemite (version 10.10.2) or later.
2. What cables do I need to connect the old Mac to my main Mac?
You will need either a Thunderbolt or Mini DisplayPort cable to establish the connection between the two Macs.
3. Can I use a Windows PC as the main computer and connect the old Mac as a second monitor?
No, Target Display Mode is a feature specific to Macs and can only be used with another Mac as the primary computer.
4. Can I still use my old Mac as a standalone computer after enabling Target Display Mode?
Enabling Target Display Mode turns the old Mac into a second display, essentially disabling its previous functionalities as a standalone computer.
5. Do both Macs need to be connected to a power source?
Yes, for Target Display Mode to work, both Macs need to be connected to a power source.
6. Can I connect multiple old Macs as additional displays?
No, you can only use one additional Mac as a second display at a time.
7. Is Target Display Mode available on all Mac models?
No, not all Mac models support Target Display Mode. Check Apple’s official website for a list of compatible Macs.
8. Can I adjust the resolution and other settings on the old Mac when it’s being used as a second monitor?
No, when the old Mac is in Target Display Mode, you cannot adjust its resolution or other display settings.
9. Can I close the lid of the old Mac when using it as a second monitor?
No, the lid of the old Mac needs to be open for Target Display Mode to function properly.
10. Can I still use the old Mac’s keyboard and mouse?
No, you will control the old Mac’s display using your main Mac’s keyboard and mouse.
11. Can I use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth across both Macs when using Target Display Mode?
Yes, you can still use Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functions on both Macs simultaneously when Target Display Mode is active.
12. What if my old Mac isn’t compatible with Target Display Mode?
If your old Mac doesn’t support Target Display Mode, there are third-party software options available that allow you to accomplish a similar result. Research ScreenRecycler or Screen Sharing apps for alternatives.