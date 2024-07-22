How to use old iPad as second monitor free?

Are you looking for a way to extend your computer screen without shelling out additional money for a new monitor? If you have an old iPad lying around, you can repurpose it as a second monitor! Utilizing your iPad as an external display not only maximizes your workspace but also adds convenience to your daily tasks. In this article, we will provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to use your old iPad as a second monitor for free. Let’s get started!
Method 1: Utilizing Sidecar on Mac
If you own a Mac running macOS Catalina or later, you’re in luck! Apple introduced a built-in feature called Sidecar, which allows you to extend your desktop to your iPad wirelessly. Here’s how to set it up:
Step 1: Ensure Compatibility
Make sure your Mac and iPad meet the necessary requirements. Your Mac should be a 2016 model or later, while your iPad should be an Air (2019) or later, a Mini (2019) or later, or any iPad Pro.
Step 2: Connect Your Devices
Connect your iPad and Mac to the same Wi-Fi network, and ensure Bluetooth is enabled on both. Then click the AirPlay icon on your Mac’s menu bar and select your iPad from the available list.
Step 3: Activate Sidecar
Open System Preferences on your Mac, choose Sidecar, and select your iPad from the list of available devices. You can choose to use your iPad as an extended display or mirror your Mac’s screen.
Step 4: Customize Preferences (Optional)
If desired, you can adjust the Sidecar settings, such as changing the sidebar location, showing the Touch Bar on your iPad, or enabling double-tap to switch between recent apps.
That’s it! Your iPad is now functioning as a second monitor for your Mac, providing you with additional screen real estate.
Method 2: Using Third-Party Apps
If you don’t have a Mac or your devices do not meet the required specifications for Sidecar, don’t worry! Several third-party apps can turn your iPad into a second monitor. One such app is called Duet Display, which offers a free version with limited features. Here’s how to use it:
Step 1: Install Duet Display
Download and install Duet Display on both your iPad and computer. The app is compatible with Windows and macOS.
Step 2: Connect Your Devices
Connect your iPad to your computer using the appropriate cable. Duet Display supports both wired and wireless connections.
Step 3: Launch the App
Launch the Duet app on both your iPad and computer. Your iPad should appear as an available display in the app’s menu.
Step 4: Configure Settings
Customize the display settings to your preference. You can adjust the screen arrangement, resolution, and touch input settings.
That’s it! Your iPad is now successfully functioning as a second monitor using Duet Display.
FAQs
1. Can I use an old iPad as a second monitor on a Windows computer?
Yes, you can. Apps like Duet Display and iDisplay work on both Mac and Windows, allowing you to use your old iPad as a second monitor.
2. How much does Duet Display’s paid version cost?
Duet Display’s paid version, which offers additional features, is available for a one-time purchase of $19.99.
3. Are there any other apps like Duet Display available?
Yes, there are alternative apps like iDisplay, Splashtop Wired XDisplay, and Air Display that serve the same purpose.
4. Can I use Sidecar with an iPhone instead of an iPad?
Unfortunately, Apple’s Sidecar feature is only compatible with iPads and does not support iPhones.
5. Are there any options to use an Android tablet as a second monitor?
Yes, some third-party apps like Spacedesk and iDisplay can turn your Android tablet into a secondary display.
6. Is Sidecar supported on older macOS versions?
No, Sidecar is a feature introduced in macOS Catalina (10.15) and is not available on older macOS versions.
7. How reliable is using an iPad as a second monitor?
When using reputable apps like Sidecar or Duet Display, using an iPad as a second monitor is generally reliable and provides a seamless experience.
8. Can I interact with my iPad’s touch screen while using it as a second monitor?
Yes, when using Sidecar or Duet Display, you can interact with your iPad’s touch screen as you would with a regular iPad.
9. Is it possible to connect multiple iPads as additional monitors?
Yes, Duet Display allows you to connect multiple iPads to your computer for extended display purposes.
10. Will using my iPad as a second monitor drain its battery quickly?
Using your iPad as a second monitor may drain its battery faster than normal usage, so it’s advisable to keep it plugged in during extended periods of use.
11. Can I watch videos or play games on my iPad while using it as a second monitor?
Yes, you can use your iPad for entertainment purposes while using it as a second monitor, just like you would with a regular iPad.
12. Is there a way to use an old iPad as a second monitor without any cables?
Yes, if your iPad and computer support wireless connections, you can use apps like Sidecar or Duet Display to utilize your iPad as a second monitor without any cables.