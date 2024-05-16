How to use my laptop as second monitor?

Do you have an old laptop lying around that you don’t use anymore? Instead of leaving it forgotten in a corner, why not repurpose it as a second monitor for your main computer? Using your laptop as a second monitor provides you with extra screen real estate and enhances your productivity. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to set up your laptop as a second monitor.
Step 1: Check compatibility and connections
Before using your laptop as a second monitor, ensure that both your laptop and main computer support this feature. Your laptop should have an HDMI or VGA port, while your main computer requires either a VGA or HDMI output port. Additionally, you may also need an appropriate cable to connect both devices.
Step 2: Adjust display settings
1. Launch the settings menu
On your main computer, open the settings menu by clicking the Start button and selecting the “Settings” gear icon.
2. Select System
In the Settings menu, click on the “System” option.
3. Open Display settings
In the System menu, select “Display” from the left-hand side panel.
4. Identify and arrange displays
Under the Display settings, you should see a diagram representing your screens. Click on “Identify” to see each screen’s number. To arrange your displays, drag and drop them in the desired order. Ensure that the laptop you want to use as a second monitor is positioned correctly.
5. Enable the second monitor
Scroll down to the “Multiple displays” section and ensure the “Extend these displays” option is selected. This setting allows your laptop to act as a second monitor.
6. Adjust display resolution and other settings (optional)
If necessary, you can further fine-tune the resolution, orientation, and other settings for your second monitor. These settings can be accessed by clicking on the laptop’s numbered box within the Display settings.
Step 3: Connect the laptop to the main computer
1. Connect the cable
Using an appropriate cable, connect your laptop’s video output port to your main computer’s video input port. If your laptop and computer have VGA ports, use a VGA cable. If both devices have HDMI ports, use an HDMI cable for a better quality picture.
2. Activate second monitor mode
Once the cable is connected, your laptop will automatically mirror the main computer’s screen. To use it as a second monitor instead, press the Windows key + P on your main computer keyboard. This shortcut will open the Project menu. From there, select “Extend” to activate the second monitor mode.
3. Adjust laptop settings (optional)
To make better use of your laptop as a second monitor, you may need to adjust some settings on the laptop itself. Check your laptop’s instruction manual for details on how to enter display settings and make any necessary adjustments.
FAQs about using a laptop as a second monitor:
1. Can I use a laptop as a second monitor wirelessly?
No, using a laptop as a second monitor typically requires a physical connection between your laptop and main computer.
2. Can I use a laptop as a second monitor for a Mac computer?
Yes, as long as your MacBook or iMac has the necessary video output port and your laptop has the compatible input port, you can use it as a second monitor for your Mac computer.
3. What if my laptop doesn’t have an HDMI or VGA port?
If your laptop lacks these specific ports, consider purchasing an external video adapter or docking station that provides the required ports.
4. Can I use my laptop’s touch screen while using it as a second monitor?
No, when used as a second monitor, your laptop’s touch screen functionality will be disabled.
5. How can I improve the performance while using my laptop as a second monitor?
To enhance performance, ensure that your laptop is connected to a power source and close any unnecessary programs or applications running on both devices.
6. Can I use my laptop as a second monitor for gaming?
While it is possible to use your laptop as a second monitor for gaming, be aware that it may introduce some latency and affect the gaming experience.
7. What if my laptop’s screen resolution doesn’t match my main computer’s resolution?
You can adjust the screen resolution in the Display settings on your main computer to match your laptop’s resolution.
8. Can I use my laptop as a second monitor for a Windows tablet?
Windows tablets usually do not support acting as a second monitor, as they lack video output ports.
9. Do I need a specific cable to connect my laptop and main computer?
The type of cable you need depends on the available ports on both devices. VGA and HDMI cables are the most common options.
10. How do I switch back to using my laptop normally?
To switch back to using your laptop as a standalone device, simply unplug the cable connecting it to the main computer.
11. What if my laptop’s screen goes to sleep or turns off during use as a second monitor?
Make sure to adjust your power settings so that the laptop does not go to sleep or turn off the display while it is connected as a second monitor.
12. Can I use a Mac laptop as a second monitor for a Windows computer?
No, Mac laptops cannot be used as a second monitor for Windows computers. The process works only between devices with the same operating system.