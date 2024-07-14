**How to use monitor when Macbook is closed?**
If you’re looking to connect your Macbook to an external monitor or display and continue working with the closed laptop, you’re in luck! By following a few simple steps, you can easily use your monitor while your Macbook remains closed. Here’s what you need to do:
1. **Connect your Macbook to an external monitor**: Start by connecting your Macbook to an external monitor or display using the appropriate cable (HDMI, DisplayPort, or Thunderbolt). Make sure both devices are powered on.
2. **Access System Preferences**: Once your Macbook is connected to the external monitor, click on the Apple logo in the top left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences” from the dropdown menu.
3. **Choose “Displays”**: In the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Displays” icon. This will open the display settings for your Macbook.
4. **Configure display settings**: Within the “Displays” settings, you will see several tabs. Click on the “Arrangement” tab.
5. **Enable “Mirror Displays”**: In the “Arrangement” tab, you will find the option to “Mirror Displays.” Check the box next to this option to enable it. This will ensure that what is displayed on your Macbook is also replicated on the external monitor.
6. **Adjust resolution and other settings**: If necessary, you can adjust the resolution of the external monitor or make other changes to the display settings according to your preferences.
7. **Close your Macbook**: Once you have configured the display settings, you can carefully close your Macbook. It will remain powered on and continue to work with the external monitor.
8. **Use your monitor with the closed Macbook**: With your Macbook closed, you can now use the external monitor as your primary screen. You can connect a keyboard and a mouse to your Macbook or use Bluetooth accessories to interact with the closed laptop.
9. **Wake up your Macbook**: To wake up your Macbook, simply press any key on the connected keyboard or move the connected mouse. This will light up the screen and bring your Macbook out of sleep mode.
10. **Adjust sleep settings**: If you want your Macbook to power down when the lid is closed, you can customize the sleep settings. Go to “System Preferences” > “Energy Saver” > “Battery” tab, and check the box next to “Put hard disks to sleep when possible.”
11. **Disconnect the external monitor**: To disconnect the external monitor, simply unplug the cable connecting it to your Macbook. Your Macbook will automatically revert to its built-in display once the external monitor is disconnected.
12. **Reconfigure display settings**: If you decide to use your Macbook without an external monitor in the future, you will need to reconfigure the display settings in “System Preferences” > “Displays” to ensure that your Macbook screen functions properly.
Related/FAQs:
1. Can I use an external monitor with a closed MacBook Pro?
Yes, you can use an external monitor with a closed MacBook Pro by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Can I close my MacBook and still use an external display?
Yes, you can close your MacBook and extend or mirror your display onto an external monitor or display.
3. How do I wake up my MacBook when it is closed?
You can wake up your closed MacBook by pressing any key on the connected keyboard or moving the connected mouse.
4. What keyboard shortcuts can I use to wake up my MacBook from sleep mode?
Pressing any key on the keyboard or moving the trackpad/mouse should wake up your MacBook from sleep mode.
5. Does closing the MacBook affect its performance or heat dissipation?
Closing the MacBook does not significantly affect its performance or heat dissipation, as long as proper ventilation is provided.
6. Can I use a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse with a closed MacBook?
Yes, you can use a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse with a closed MacBook, allowing you to interact with it while using an external monitor.
7. How do I adjust the resolution on an external monitor?
You can adjust the resolution on an external monitor in the “Displays” settings of your Macbook’s System Preferences.
8. Can I use different wallpapers for the external monitor and MacBook display?
No, when you enable “Mirror Displays,” the external monitor and MacBook display will show the same content, including wallpaper.
9. How do I prevent my MacBook from sleeping when the lid is closed?
To prevent your MacBook from sleeping when the lid is closed, connect it to power, plug in an external keyboard, and use an external display.
10. Are there any limitations when using an external monitor with a closed MacBook?
One limitation is that if you’re using an external monitor with a different aspect ratio, the resolution may not perfectly match the MacBook’s display.
11. Can I use the MacBook’s built-in camera and speakers with the lid closed?
Yes, you can use the MacBook’s built-in camera and speakers with the lid closed, as long as the external monitor or display is connected.
12. Does using an external monitor with a closed MacBook drain its battery faster?
Using an external monitor with a closed MacBook may slightly impact battery life, but it shouldn’t drain the battery significantly faster.