How to use Macbook pro as second monitor for imac?

Using a MacBook Pro as a second monitor for your iMac can be a useful way to expand your screen real estate and boost productivity. With a few simple steps, you can easily utilize the display of your MacBook Pro as an external monitor for your iMac. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
How to use MacBook Pro as a second monitor for iMac?
Step 1: Make sure both your MacBook Pro and iMac are turned on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
Step 2: On your iMac, go to the Apple menu and open “System Preferences.”
Step 3: Click on “Displays” in the System Preferences window.
Step 4: In the Displays window, go to the “Arrangement” tab.
Step 5: Check the box next to “Mirror Displays” to enable mirroring.
Step 6: Now, on your MacBook Pro, go to the Apple menu and open “System Preferences.”
Step 7: Click on “Displays” in the System Preferences window.
Step 8: In the Displays window, go to the “Arrangement” tab.
Step 9: Enable the “Show mirroring options in the menu bar when available” checkbox.
Step 10: You will see a display icon in the menu bar on your MacBook Pro. Click on it and select your iMac from the list.
Step 11: Your MacBook Pro will now act as a second monitor for your iMac. You can move windows between the screens by dragging them to the edge of the screen.
Step 12: To disconnect your MacBook Pro from the iMac, simply click on the display icon in the menu bar and select “Turn Off AirPlay.”
FAQs:
1. Can any MacBook Pro be used as a second monitor for an iMac?
No, only certain models of MacBook Pro have the capability to be used as a second monitor for an iMac.
2. Can I use a MacBook Air as a second monitor for an iMac?
No, currently MacBook Air does not have the necessary functionality to be used as a second monitor for an iMac.
3. Can I use a Thunderbolt cable to connect my MacBook Pro to iMac?
No, you cannot directly use a Thunderbolt cable to connect your MacBook Pro to iMac for using it as a second monitor. You need to use Wi-Fi and AirPlay to establish the connection.
4. Do I need to have the same Apple ID on both devices?
No, it is not necessary to have the same Apple ID on both devices for using your MacBook Pro as a second monitor for your iMac.
5. Do I need to have the latest macOS versions on both devices?
It is recommended to have the latest macOS versions on both your MacBook Pro and iMac for a smooth experience, but it is not mandatory.
6. Can I use the MacBook Pro’s touchpad to control my iMac?
No, when using your MacBook Pro as a second monitor for your iMac, the touchpad on the MacBook Pro does not control the iMac. It only serves as a display for your iMac.
7. Can I connect multiple MacBook Pros to my iMac?
No, you can only use one MacBook Pro as a second monitor for an iMac at a time.
8. Can I use the MacBook Pro’s keyboard to control my iMac?
No, when using your MacBook Pro as a second monitor for your iMac, the keyboard on the MacBook Pro does not control the iMac. You will need a separate keyboard connected to your iMac.
9. Can I use the MacBook Pro’s speakers to play audio from my iMac?
Yes, you can use the speakers on your MacBook Pro to play audio from your iMac when using it as a second monitor.
10. Can I watch videos in full-screen mode on my iMac when using the MacBook Pro as a second monitor?
Yes, you can watch videos in full-screen mode on your iMac while using the MacBook Pro as a second monitor. The video will display on the iMac’s screen.
11. Can I use a MacBook Pro with a broken screen as a second monitor for my iMac?
No, if your MacBook Pro’s screen is broken, you cannot use it as a second monitor for your iMac.
12. Can I adjust the resolution of my MacBook Pro’s display when using it as a second monitor?
No, when using a MacBook Pro as a second monitor for your iMac, the resolution of the MacBook Pro’s display is set by the iMac and cannot be adjusted separately.