How to Use MacBook as PS4 Monitor?
If you own a MacBook and also enjoy gaming on your PlayStation 4 (PS4), you may be wondering if there’s a way to use your MacBook as a monitor for your console. While it is not possible to directly connect your PS4 to your MacBook through HDMI or other conventional means, there are a couple of alternative methods to achieve this. In this article, we will explore these methods and guide you through the process of using your MacBook as a PS4 monitor.
**Method 1: Remote Play**
One of the most convenient ways to use your MacBook as a PS4 monitor is by utilizing the Remote Play feature. This feature allows you to stream your PS4 games onto your MacBook as long as both devices are connected to the same network. Here’s how you can set it up:
1. Connect your MacBook to the same network as your PS4.
2. On your MacBook, open a web browser and visit the official PlayStation Remote Play website.
3. Download and install the Remote Play application for Mac.
4. Launch the Remote Play application and log in with your PlayStation Network account.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to pair your MacBook with your PS4.
6. Once the pairing process is complete, you can start playing your PS4 games on your MacBook.
**Method 2: Capture Card**
If the Remote Play option isn’t suitable for your needs, another method you can consider is using a capture card. A capture card acts as a bridge between your PS4 and MacBook, allowing you to display your console’s output on your laptop’s screen. Here’s how you can set it up:
1. Purchase a capture card that is compatible with both your MacBook and PS4. Elgato, AVerMedia, and Razer are popular brands that offer compatible capture cards.
2. Connect the HDMI output from your PS4 to the input port of the capture card using an HDMI cable.
3. Connect the USB cable from the capture card to an available USB port on your MacBook.
4. Install the necessary drivers and software for the capture card on your MacBook.
5. Launch the capture card’s software, and you should be able to see your PS4’s video output on your MacBook’s screen.
FAQs about Using MacBook as PS4 Monitor
1. Can I play PS4 games on my MacBook without any additional hardware?
No, you will either need to utilize the Remote Play feature or use a capture card to play PS4 games on your MacBook.
2. Does the Remote Play method require a strong internet connection?
Yes, a stable and fast internet connection is crucial for a smooth Remote Play experience.
3. Can I connect my MacBook to the PS4 directly through an HDMI cable?
No, connecting a MacBook to a PS4 using an HDMI cable directly is not supported.
4. Are capture cards expensive?
The cost of capture cards varies depending on the brand and features, but they generally range from $100 to $300.
5. Do all capture cards work with both MacBook and PS4?
No, you need to ensure that the capture card you purchase is compatible with both your MacBook and PS4.
6. Can I use a capture card to record gameplay footage?
Yes, capture cards often come with recording functionality, allowing you to capture gameplay footage directly on your MacBook.
7. Can I use a wireless connection for Remote Play?
Yes, as long as your MacBook and PS4 are connected to the same network, you can use Remote Play wirelessly.
8. Will using Remote Play cause any significant lag or latency?
The amount of lag or latency experienced during Remote Play will depend on the strength and stability of your internet connection.
9. Can I use my MacBook’s keyboard and trackpad to control my PS4?
No, you will still need a DualShock 4 controller to play games on your PS4.
10. Are there any other applications or methods to use a MacBook as a PS4 monitor?
The Remote Play and capture card methods are the most widely-used and reliable options for using a MacBook as a PS4 monitor.
11. Can I use the MacBook’s speakers for PS4 game audio?
Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use your MacBook’s built-in speakers for PS4 game audio. You will need to connect speakers or headphones directly to your PS4 for audio output.
12. Can I use an external display with my MacBook to play PS4 games?
Yes, if your external display has an HDMI input, you can connect your PS4 directly to the display to play games without involving your MacBook.