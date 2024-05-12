How to use Mac closed with monitor?

Using a Mac with a closed lid is a useful hack to extend its functionality, especially in a multi-monitor setup or when you want to save space on your desk. However, it is important to follow the correct steps to ensure a smooth experience. In this article, we will guide you through the process of using a Mac with a closed lid and address related frequently asked questions.
The Steps to Use Mac Closed with Monitor
Using your Mac with a closed lid while connected to an external monitor requires a few simple steps. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Connect the monitor**: Connect your Mac to an external monitor using an appropriate cable or adapter.
2. **Connect the peripherals**: Connect your keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals to your Mac.
3. **Power on**: Turn on your Mac and the external monitor.
4. **Configure display settings**: Go to the Apple menu and click on “System Preferences.” Then, select “Displays” and navigate to the “Arrangement” tab. Check the “Mirror Displays” option if you want both screens to display the same content. If you prefer an extended desktop, leave this option unchecked.
5. **Close the lid**: Close the lid of your Mac. It will automatically go into sleep mode.
6. **Wake your Mac**: Wake up your Mac either by pressing a key on your keyboard or clicking the mouse.
7. **Use your Mac**: Your Mac is now ready to use with the external monitor while the lid remains closed.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I keep my Mac running with the lid closed?
No, keeping your Mac running with the lid closed is not advised as it may cause overheating.
2. What is the benefit of using a Mac with a closed lid?
Using a Mac with a closed lid allows you to enjoy the benefits of a larger external monitor without additional clutter on your desk.
3. How can I wake my Mac with a closed lid?
You can wake your Mac by pressing any key on your connected keyboard or by clicking the connected mouse.
4. Can I use the built-in keyboard and trackpad on my Mac when the lid is closed?
When the lid is closed, the built-in keyboard and trackpad are disabled. You will need to use external peripherals connected to your Mac.
5. Can I connect multiple monitors to my Mac?
Yes, depending on your Mac model and its capabilities, you can connect multiple external monitors to extend your display.
6. Will closing the lid of my Mac affect its performance?
No, closing the lid of your Mac does not affect its performance as long as it is properly ventilated.
7. Can I switch between screens while the lid is closed?
Yes, you can switch between screens by moving your mouse cursor off the primary monitor. The cursor will then appear on the second monitor.
8. Can I charge my Mac when the lid is closed?
Yes, you can charge your Mac even with the lid closed by connecting it to a power source.
9. Does using a Mac with a closed lid save energy?
Yes, using a Mac with a closed lid can save energy as it means only the external monitor is consuming power.
10. Can I use sleep mode with the lid closed?
Yes, when the Mac lid is closed, it automatically goes into sleep mode. You can wake it up by pressing a key or clicking the mouse.
11. Will using a Mac with a closed lid affect its lifespan?
No, using a Mac with a closed lid won’t significantly affect its lifespan as long as it is used within normal operating temperatures.
12. Can I use the MacBook’s built-in display as a secondary monitor?
No, MacBook’s built-in display cannot be used as a secondary monitor while the lid is closed.