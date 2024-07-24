How to use Mac as second monitor for pc?

If you have a Mac and a PC and want to maximize your productivity by using the Mac’s screen as a second monitor for your PC, you’ll be glad to know that it’s possible. With the help of some software or built-in features, you can extend your PC’s display to your Mac and work seamlessly. In this article, we will explore various methods to use your Mac as a second monitor for your PC, providing you with step-by-step instructions.
Using Third-Party Software
One of the simplest and most popular methods of using your Mac as a second monitor for your PC is by using third-party software. Let’s look at one popular option:
1. How to Use Duet Display to Extend Your PC’s Screen to Your Mac?
Duet Display is a reliable and user-friendly software that allows you to turn your Mac into an external monitor for your PC. Here’s how you can do it:
– Install the Duet Display app on your Mac from the official website.
– Download and install the Duet Display Windows client on your PC.
– Connect your Mac and PC using a Lightning or USB-C cable.
– Launch the Duet Display app on your Mac and PC.
– After a few moments, your Mac will be recognized as an additional display for your PC.
Using Built-In Features (MacOS Catalina or Later)
If you have MacOS Catalina or a later version installed on your Mac, you can leverage the built-in feature called “Sidecar” to use your Mac as a second monitor for your PC. Here’s how to do it:
2. How to Use Sidecar to Extend Your PC’s Screen to Your Mac?
– Open the System Preferences on your Mac.
– Click on the Sidecar icon.
– Ensure both your Mac and PC are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
– On your PC, open the Action Center by clicking on the notification icon in the taskbar.
– Click on the “Connect” button under the “Project” option.
– Select your Mac from the available devices.
– Your Mac’s screen will now extend as a second display for your PC.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use my Mac as a second monitor if I have an older version of MacOS?
No, the Sidecar feature is only available on MacOS Catalina or later versions.
2. Does using Duet Display or Sidecar affect the performance of my PC?
Using these methods generally has a minimal impact on PC performance if your system meets the recommended requirements.
3. Can I use a Windows PC as a second monitor for my Mac?
No, the Sidecar feature and Duet Display software are designed to work specifically with a Mac as the secondary display.
4. Do I need a specific cable to connect my Mac and PC for the Duet Display method?
Yes, you will need a compatible cable such as Lightning or USB-C, depending on your Mac’s model.
5. Can I use the Mac’s touchpad or touch screen functionality when it is used as a second monitor?
Yes, with Sidecar or Duet Display, you can use the touchpad or touch screen functionality of your Mac as you would normally.
6. Can I connect multiple PCs to my Mac as second monitors simultaneously?
No, the Sidecar feature and Duet Display software support connecting only one PC to your Mac as a second monitor at a time.
7. Is there a free alternative to Duet Display?
Yes, there are free alternatives available, such as “SpaceDesk,” that offer similar functionality.
8. Can I use Sidecar or Duet Display wirelessly?
Yes, both Sidecar and Duet Display support wireless connectivity for using the Mac as a second monitor.
9. Can I customize the display arrangement when using my Mac as a second monitor?
Yes, you can adjust the display arrangement, orientation, and resolution in the display settings of your PC.
10. Does Duet Display require an internet connection?
No, Duet Display works solely by establishing a direct connection between your Mac and PC.
11. Can I use Sidecar on a multi-monitor setup with my PC?
Yes, you can use Sidecar even if your PC is connected to multiple monitors. Your Mac can act as an additional display in such a setup.
12. Are there any limitations to using Sidecar or Duet Display?
Some graphics-intensive applications may not work optimally when used on the secondary display provided by Sidecar or Duet Display.