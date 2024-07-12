How to use Mac as external monitor?

Are you looking for a way to extend your workspace by using your Mac as an external monitor? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you on how to utilize your Mac as an external monitor, allowing you to enhance your productivity and multitasking capabilities. So, let’s get started!
But first, let’s answer the burning question:
How to use Mac as an external monitor?
Utilizing your Mac as an external monitor is a straightforward process. To begin, ensure that both your main computer and the Mac you plan to use as a monitor are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Follow the steps below to proceed:
1. **Enable screen sharing on the Mac you want to use as a monitor**:
Go to the System Preferences on the Mac you wish to use as a monitor, select Sharing, and then check the box next to “Screen Sharing.” Make sure you also remember the computer’s name or network address.
2. **Connect from your main computer**:
On your main computer, open a new Finder window and select the “Network” option on the left sidebar. Locate the target Mac under the “Shared” section and click on it to connect.
3. **Initiate screen sharing**:
After clicking on the target Mac, you will be prompted to enter your credentials, such as the username and password of the target Mac. Once authenticated, you can choose to share the entire screen or just a specific app window.
4. **Enjoy your extended workspace**:
Once connected, your Mac will act as a secondary monitor for your main computer. You can drag windows and apps onto the Mac’s screen, just like you would with a physical external monitor.
Now that we have covered the main process, let’s move on to some frequently asked questions about using Mac as an external monitor:
FAQs:
1. Can I use any Mac as an external monitor?
No, not every Mac can function as an external monitor. Only Mac computers running on macOS High Sierra (10.13) or later versions support screen sharing.
2. Do I need a wired connection to use my Mac as an external monitor?
No, a wired connection is not required. As long as both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, you can easily set up and use your Mac as an external monitor.
3. Can I use an iPad as an external monitor for my Mac?
Yes, you can use an iPad as a secondary display for your Mac using the Sidecar feature, available on macOS Catalina (10.15) or later. However, this requires a compatible iPad and Mac.
4. What if my Mac is running an older version of macOS?
If your Mac is running an older version of macOS that does not support screen sharing, you can consider using third-party apps such as Air Display or Duet Display. These apps provide similar functionality.
5. Can I use my Windows PC as an external monitor for my Mac?
No, the built-in screen sharing feature on Mac is not designed to work with Windows PCs. However, you can use third-party software like Duet Display or spacedesk to achieve this.
6. Is screen sharing between Macs encrypted?
Yes, screen sharing between Macs is encrypted, ensuring the security of your data and privacy.
7. Can I use my Mac as an external monitor for my gaming console?
Unfortunately, using a Mac as an external monitor for gaming consoles is not supported through the native screen sharing feature. You may need additional hardware and software to achieve this.
8. Can I use my Mac as an external monitor for my Windows laptop?
No, the screen sharing feature on Mac is primarily intended for connecting between Mac devices only.
9. Will using my Mac as an external monitor affect its performance?
Using your Mac as an external monitor should not significantly impact its performance. However, keep in mind that running resource-intensive tasks on both devices simultaneously may affect overall performance.
10. Can I use my Mac as an external monitor without an internet connection?
No, you need a Wi-Fi connection to establish screen sharing between the two devices.
11. Can I still use my Mac for other tasks while using it as an external monitor?
Yes, your Mac can still perform other tasks while acting as an external monitor. However, keep in mind that running demanding applications on both devices may affect performance.
12. Can I adjust the resolution of the screen when using my Mac as an external monitor?
Yes, you can adjust the resolution of the screen by going to System Preferences on the target Mac and selecting the Display option. From there, you can choose the desired resolution.
With these instructions and FAQs, you should now have a clear understanding of how to use your Mac as an external monitor. Enjoy expanding your workspace and maximizing your productivity with this convenient feature.