Laptops are an essential tool for many people, providing portability and convenience. However, when working from a desk or needing a larger display, using a laptop closed with an external monitor can significantly enhance your productivity. In this article, we will guide you on how to achieve this setup in Windows 10, as well as provide answers to frequently asked questions related to this topic.
How to Use Laptop Closed with External Monitor Windows 10:
Using a laptop closed with an external monitor in Windows 10 requires a few simple steps:
1. **Connect the Monitor**: Start by connecting your external monitor to your laptop using the appropriate cable (HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA).
2. **Power on the Monitor**: Next, power on the external monitor and make sure it’s functioning correctly.
3. **Open the Start menu**: Click on the Windows Start button located at the bottom-left corner of your screen.
4. **Access Windows Settings**: From the Start menu, select the “Settings” option. It is represented by a gear icon.
5. **Open System Settings**: Within the Windows Settings window, click on the “System” option.
6. **Navigate to Display Settings**: In the left sidebar of the System settings, click on “Display” to access the display settings.
7. **Identify Displays**: Windows 10 will detect the external monitor. Scroll down and click on the “Identify” button to see which display the number corresponds to.
8. **Select the Main Display**: Locate the “Multiple displays” section and click on the drop-down menu. Select the “Extend these displays” option if it is not already selected.
9. **Close Laptop Lid Settings**: Scroll down to find the “When I close the lid” option. Click on the drop-down menu and select “External display” to continue using the laptop with the lid closed.
10. **Apply Settings**: Click on the “Apply” button to save the changes made.
11. **Close Lid**: Once the settings are applied, it is safe to close the laptop lid. The laptop will continue to function as usual while using the external monitor.
12. **Adjust Display Settings (Optional)**: In the display settings, you can customize the resolution, orientation, and other display preferences to suit your needs.
That’s it! You have successfully set up your laptop to be used with a closed lid while benefiting from the larger screen of the external monitor in Windows 10. Enjoy increased productivity and workspace efficiency!
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use any external monitor with my laptop?
Yes, you can use any external monitor with your laptop as long as it has compatible ports and your laptop supports an external display.
2. Do I need to install any additional drivers to use an external monitor?
In most cases, Windows 10 automatically installs the necessary drivers for external monitors. However, it’s recommended to check the manufacturer’s website for specific drivers for your monitor model.
3. How do I change the display order of my laptop and external monitor?
You can change the display order of your laptop and external monitor in the display settings. Drag and arrange the displays on the screen to match your desired configuration.
4. Can I use both screens as one continuous desktop?
Yes, by selecting the “Extend these displays” option in the display settings, you can use both screens as one continuous desktop, effectively increasing your available workspace.
5. What should I do if my laptop is not detecting the external monitor?
Check the cable connections and ensure both the laptop and monitor are powered on. Additionally, you can try restarting your laptop or updating your graphics drivers.
6. How can I quickly switch between using my laptop screen and external monitor?
You can use the “Windows key + P” shortcut to access the Project menu, which allows you to choose between different display options, including duplicating, extending, or using only one display.
7. Will using an external monitor with my laptop consume more power?
Using an external monitor may consume slightly more power, but the difference is usually minimal. Ensure that your laptop is connected to a power source to avoid draining the battery quickly.
8. Can I use my laptop’s keyboard and trackpad/mouse while the lid is closed?
Yes, you can continue to use your laptop’s built-in keyboard and trackpad/mouse with the lid closed. However, using an external keyboard and mouse may provide a more comfortable experience.
9. Can I adjust the resolution of my external monitor?
Yes, you can adjust the resolution of your external monitor in the display settings. Choose the recommended resolution or select a custom resolution that best suits your preferences.
10. What other display settings can I customize?
Apart from resolution, you can customize the orientation, scaling, brightness, and contrast of your external monitor in the display settings.
11. Can I set different wallpapers for my laptop and external monitor?
Yes, by right-clicking on an image and selecting “Set as desktop background,” you can set different wallpapers for your laptop and external monitor.
12. How can I adjust the sound output to use external speakers?
In the system tray, click on the speaker icon and select the external speakers from the list of available audio output devices. Adjust the volume as needed.