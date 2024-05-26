If you are concerned about permanently erasing data from your computer’s hard drive, KillDisk Boot USB provides a reliable and efficient solution. This powerful tool allows you to securely delete sensitive files or completely wipe an entire hard drive with ease. In this article, we will walk you through the process of using KillDisk Boot USB and address some frequently asked questions to help you make the most of this software.
What is KillDisk Boot USB?
KillDisk Boot USB is a specialized software tool designed to securely erase data from hard drives, solid-state drives (SSDs), and other storage devices. It works independently of your computer’s operating system, allowing you to wipe data even from non-functional or corrupted systems.
How to Use KillDisk Boot USB
1. Create a Bootable USB: First, you need to create a bootable USB with KillDisk on it. Download the KillDisk bootable ISO file from the developer’s website. Use a tool like Rufus or UNetbootin to create the bootable USB drive.
2. Boot from the USB Drive: Insert the KillDisk bootable USB into the computer you want to erase. Restart your computer and access the BIOS setup by pressing the designated key (usually F2, F10, or Delete) during startup. Change the boot priority to prioritize the USB drive.
3. Launch KillDisk: Once the computer boots from the USB, you will see the KillDisk main menu. Select your preferred language and press Enter to proceed.
4. Select the Drive to Wipe: KillDisk will detect all the drives connected to your computer. Choose the drive you want to erase using the arrow keys and press Enter.
5. Define Wiping Method: KillDisk provides various wiping methods, including Quick Erase, DoD 5220.22-M, and Custom Erase. Select the desired method, read the important instructions displayed on the screen, and press Enter to continue.
6. Confirm the Wipe: KillDisk will display a warning message informing you that all the data on the selected drive will be irreversibly erased. Confirm your choice by typing “YES” and pressing Enter.
7. Start the Wipe Process: KillDisk will now begin the wiping process. The duration will depend on the size of the drive and the selected wiping method. You can track the progress on the screen.
8. Verify the Successful Wipe: Once the wipe process completes, KillDisk will display the status as completed. You can verify the successful wipe by attempting to access the drive, which should now be empty.
FAQs
1. Can KillDisk Boot USB erase data from SSDs?
Yes, KillDisk Boot USB is compatible with both hard drives and solid-state drives (SSDs).
2. Does KillDisk Boot USB work for non-functional computers?
Yes, KillDisk Boot USB works independently of your computer’s operating system, allowing you to wipe data from non-functional or corrupted systems.
3. Is it possible to recover data after using KillDisk Boot USB?
No, KillDisk Boot USB wipes data using secure methods that make it nearly impossible to recover any erased data.
4. Can I select multiple drives to wipe simultaneously?
No, KillDisk Boot USB allows you to wipe one drive at a time.
5. How long does the wipe process take?
The duration of the wipe process depends on the size of the drive and the selected wiping method. Large drives and more secure methods may take longer.
6. Can I cancel the wipe process once it has started?
No, once the wipe process starts, it cannot be canceled or undone.
7. Can I use KillDisk Boot USB on a Mac?
Yes, KillDisk Boot USB is compatible with both Windows and macOS systems.
8. What precautions should I take before using KillDisk Boot USB?
Make sure to back up any important data as it will be permanently erased. Double-check that you have selected the correct drive to avoid accidental data loss.
9. Can I use KillDisk Boot USB on a virtual machine?
Yes, you can use KillDisk Boot USB on a virtual machine by booting it from the virtual machine’s virtual CD/DVD drive.
10. Is KillDisk Boot USB free?
KillDisk Boot USB is available in both free and paid versions. The free version offers basic wiping features, while the paid version includes advanced options and customer support.
11. Can I use KillDisk Boot USB for external storage devices?
Yes, you can use KillDisk Boot USB to wipe data from external storage devices such as USB drives and external hard drives.
12. Does KillDisk Boot USB damage the hardware during the wiping process?
No, KillDisk Boot USB only wipes data and does not cause any physical damage to the hardware.