How to use keyboard on ps4?

If you’re an avid gamer, you understand the importance of having a smooth and efficient gaming experience. One way to enhance your gameplay is by using a keyboard on your PlayStation 4 (PS4) console. Adding a keyboard to your PS4 can significantly improve the accuracy and speed of your inputs, making it easier to navigate menus, chat, and play certain games. In this article, we will guide you on how to use a keyboard on your PS4, making your gaming sessions even more enjoyable.
How to Use a Keyboard on PS4
1. Connect the keyboard to your PS4
To begin, you need to connect the keyboard to your PS4 console. Most keyboards can be directly connected to the USB ports on your console, while others may require a USB adapter. Once connected, your PS4 will automatically recognize the keyboard.
2. Enable keyboard support
Next, you need to enable keyboard support on your PS4. Go to the “Settings” menu on your PS4 dashboard, then select “Devices,” followed by “External Keyboard.” Toggle the option to enable keyboard support.
3. Customize keyboard settings
After enabling keyboard support, you can customize various keyboard settings to suit your preferences. Go to “Settings” on your PS4 dashboard, select “Accessibility,” and then choose “Button Assignments” to reconfigure keys according to your liking.
4. Use the keyboard in games
Once you have connected and configured the keyboard, it’s time to use it in games. Many games already have built-in keyboard support, allowing you to navigate menus, chat with other players, and even play the game entirely using the keyboard.
5. Use the keyboard for text input
Besides gaming, a keyboard also makes it easier to handle text input on your PS4. Whether it’s sending messages, entering search terms, or filling out forms, a keyboard offers faster and more efficient typing compared to using the PS4 controller.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I use any keyboard on my PS4?
Yes, most USB keyboards are compatible with the PS4. However, some keyboards may require additional setup or an adapter.
Do I need to install any software?
No, the PS4 automatically recognizes most USB keyboards without needing any additional software.
Can I use a wireless keyboard?
Yes, you can use a wireless keyboard, but you may need a USB wireless receiver to connect it to your PS4.
What if some keys on my keyboard don’t work?
If certain keys don’t work properly, try connecting a different keyboard to your PS4. If the issue persists, there may be compatibility problems with that particular keyboard.
Can I still use my controller while using a keyboard?
Yes, you can still use your PS4 controller alongside a keyboard. The two input methods can work simultaneously.
Can I use a keyboard for voice chat?
No, the PS4 does not support voice chat through a keyboard. You will still need a headset for voice chat.
Will using a keyboard give me an advantage in online games?
Using a keyboard can improve your input speed and precision, which may give you a slight advantage in certain games. However, it depends on the game’s design and balance.
Can the keyboard backlight be customized on PS4?
No, unfortunately, the keyboard backlight cannot be customized on the PS4.
Are there any shortcuts on the keyboard?
Yes, many keyboards have additional media keys or function keys that can be used as shortcuts for volume control, playback, and more.
Can I use my keyboard on other consoles?
While a keyboard can be used on the PS4, it may not be compatible with other gaming consoles, as each system has its own compatibility requirements.
Do I need to disconnect my keyboard after each gaming session?
No, you don’t need to disconnect the keyboard after each gaming session. You can leave it connected to your PS4, and it will be ready for use whenever you turn on your console.
Can I use a mechanical keyboard on PS4?
Yes, mechanical keyboards can be used on the PS4, just like any other compatible USB keyboard. The tactile feedback and responsiveness of mechanical keys can provide a great typing experience.