How to use keyboard and mouse on switch?

When it comes to gaming on the Nintendo Switch, many players prefer the traditional keyboard and mouse setup for certain games. While the Switch mainly caters to handheld or console gaming with its Joy-Con controllers, the good news is that it is possible to use a keyboard and mouse for a more comfortable and precise gaming experience. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to use a keyboard and mouse on the Nintendo Switch, along with some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
Using Keyboard and Mouse on Switch
To use a keyboard and mouse on your Nintendo Switch, you will need a few additional accessories and follow these easy steps:
Step 1: Check Switch Compatibility
Ensure that your Nintendo Switch is running on the latest firmware version, as keyboard and mouse support was introduced in a system update. Most Switch models should be compatible, but it’s always a good idea to verify.
Step 2: Connect the Dock
Connect your Nintendo Switch console to the dock and then connect the dock to your TV or monitor. This will give you a larger screen experience while using a keyboard and mouse.
Step 3: Connect the Keyboard and Mouse
Connect your keyboard and mouse to the USB ports on the dock. The Switch dock usually has two USB ports, so you can connect both devices directly. If you have a wireless keyboard and mouse, you may need to connect the corresponding USB dongle to the dock.
Step 4: Power On and Configure
Power on your Nintendo Switch and navigate to the home screen. From there, go to System Settings, select Controllers and Sensors, and choose Change Button Mapping. Under Change Button Mapping, you can customize the buttons of your keyboard and mouse according to your preference.
Step 5: Start Gaming
Insert the game cartridge or select a digital game from your console’s library, and you’re ready to start gaming with your keyboard and mouse setup. Enjoy the enhanced precision and control that this setup offers.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use any keyboard and mouse with the Nintendo Switch?
Yes, most USB keyboards and mice should work fine with the Nintendo Switch. However, it’s recommended to check for compatibility with the official manufacturer or on trusted online forums.
2. Can I use a wireless keyboard and mouse?
Certainly! Wireless keyboards and mice can also be used with the Nintendo Switch, but you may need to connect the USB dongle to the Switch dock for them to function properly.
3. Are all games compatible with keyboard and mouse?
No, not all games are compatible with keyboard and mouse inputs. This feature is mainly supported by specific games that have been programmed to work with alternative input methods.
4. Can I switch between keyboard and mouse and the Joy-Con controllers?
Yes, you can easily switch between using the keyboard and mouse and the Joy-Con controllers. The Switch allows for seamless transitions between different input methods.
5. Are there any advantages of using a keyboard and mouse on the Switch?
Yes, using a keyboard and mouse can provide improved precision and control, especially in games that require quick and accurate movements or have a lot of on-screen options to navigate.
6. Do I need to install any additional software?
No, additional software is not required to use a keyboard and mouse on the Nintendo Switch. Once connected, the Switch should automatically recognize the input devices.
7. Can I use a gaming keyboard and mouse with the Switch?
Certainly! Gaming keyboards and mice can provide additional features like customizable RGB lighting or programmable buttons, enhancing your gaming experience.
8. Will using a keyboard and mouse give me an unfair advantage in multiplayer games?
While keyboard and mouse may offer certain advantages, ultimately, it depends on the game and the skill of the player. Many multiplayer games take input methods into consideration to ensure a fair and balanced gameplay experience.
9. Can I use keyboard and mouse in handheld mode?
No, the Nintendo Switch does not natively support keyboard and mouse usage in handheld mode. It can only be used while the console is docked.
10. Can I adjust the sensitivity of the mouse?
Yes, you can adjust the mouse sensitivity within the game’s settings or through the options available in the game specifically designed for keyboard and mouse inputs.
11. How do I reconnect my keyboard and mouse if they disconnect?
If your keyboard and mouse disconnect while playing, you can usually reconnect them by powering them off and on again or by replugging the USB connections.
12. Can I use a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard?
Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch does not have native support for Bluetooth devices. Therefore, you’ll need to use devices with USB connectivity in order to use a keyboard and mouse.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can take advantage of using a keyboard and mouse on your Nintendo Switch. The ability to utilize this alternative input method opens up new possibilities for precision and control in a variety of games. So, give it a try and take your gaming experience to the next level!