How to use iPad pro as a monitor?

The iPad Pro is a powerful and versatile device that can be used for many purposes. One particularly useful feature of the iPad Pro is its ability to function as an external monitor for your computer. This can be incredibly convenient, allowing you to have a larger display without the need to invest in an additional monitor. In this article, we will explore how you can use your iPad Pro as a monitor and make the most of this incredible feature.
Step 1: Check Compatibility
Not all computers support using the iPad Pro as a monitor, so the first step is to check if your computer is compatible with this functionality. **To use the iPad Pro as a monitor, your computer should be running macOS Catalina or later, and your iPad Pro should have iPadOS 13 or later installed**.
Step 2: Connect Your Devices
Once you’ve confirmed that your computer and iPad Pro are compatible, the next step is to connect the devices. You can do this using either a wired or wireless connection, depending on your preference.
Wired Connection:
1. Connect your iPad Pro to your computer using a USB-C cable.
2. Open the System Preferences on your Mac and go to the Sidecar settings.
3. Choose your iPad Pro from the list of available devices.
Wireless Connection:
1. Make sure your iPad Pro and computer are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
2. On your iPad Pro, open the Control Center and tap on the “Screen Mirroring” option.
3. Select your computer from the list of available devices.
Step 3: Customize Your Display
Now that your iPad Pro is connected as a monitor, you can customize its display settings to suit your needs.
1. Open the Display preferences on your Mac.
2. Click on the “Arrangement” tab to choose how you want your displays to be organized.
3. Adjust the resolution settings, brightness, and other display options to your liking.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use an iPad Pro as a monitor if I have a Windows computer?
No, the Sidecar feature is exclusive to Apple devices, so you can only use your iPad Pro as a monitor with Mac computers.
2. Can I use Sidecar with all models of the iPad Pro?
No, the Sidecar feature is available on select models of the iPad Pro. It is supported by iPad Pro (2nd generation) and later models.
3. Can I extend my desktop across multiple iPad Pro devices?
Yes, you can use multiple iPad Pro devices as external monitors and extend your desktop across them.
4. Can I use the Apple Pencil with Sidecar?
Yes, you can use the Apple Pencil with Sidecar to interact with apps and content on your iPad Pro while using it as a monitor.
5. Can I use Sidecar wirelessly?
Yes, Sidecar supports both wired and wireless connections. You can connect your iPad Pro to your Mac using a USB-C cable or through a wireless connection.
6. What is the maximum resolution supported by Sidecar?
Sidecar supports resolutions up to 5K on compatible Mac computers.
7. Can I use Sidecar with third-party apps?
Yes, Sidecar is designed to work with many third-party apps, including Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and Final Cut Pro.
8. How do I disconnect my iPad Pro from Sidecar?
To disconnect your iPad Pro from Sidecar, simply go to the Sidecar settings on your Mac or close the Screen Mirroring option on your iPad Pro.
9. Can I use Sidecar with an older version of macOS?
No, Sidecar requires macOS Catalina or later to work.
10. Can I use Sidecar in portrait mode?
Yes, you can rotate your iPad Pro to use Sidecar in portrait mode if you prefer.
11. Can I use Sidecar with an iPad that is not an iPad Pro?
No, the Sidecar feature is only available on iPad Pro models.
12. Does using Sidecar drain the battery on my iPad Pro quickly?
Using Sidecar may consume more power than normal iPad usage, so it is recommended to have your iPad Pro connected to a power source to avoid draining the battery quickly.
Using your iPad Pro as a monitor with the Sidecar feature can greatly enhance your productivity and provide a more immersive computing experience. Whether you need the extra screen real estate for work, creative projects, or simply for entertainment, following the steps outlined above will allow you to make the most of this innovative feature.