How to use iPad mini as second monitor?

The iPad Mini is a powerful and versatile device that can be used for a wide range of tasks. One of its lesser-known abilities is its potential to function as a second monitor for your computer. This can help increase productivity and provide a larger screen space to work with. In this article, we will guide you through the necessary steps to use your iPad Mini as a second monitor.
Step 1: Check Compatibility and Requirements
Before proceeding, ensure that your iPad Mini and computer meet the necessary requirements. Both devices should be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and your computer should be running macOS 10.15.5 or later, or Windows 10 (64-bit). Additionally, you will need to have the Sidecar feature enabled.
Step 2: Enable Sidecar on macOS
To enable Sidecar on your macOS device, follow these steps:
1. Open System Preferences on your Mac.
2. Click on the Sidecar icon.
3. Select your iPad Mini from the list of available devices.
Step 3: Use Sidecar on Windows
While Sidecar is primarily a feature for macOS, Windows users can also utilize their iPad Mini as a second monitor through third-party apps. Here are a few options:
– Duet Display: Install the Duet Display app on both your iPad Mini and Windows PC, and follow the setup instructions provided.
– Splashtop Wired XDisplay: Download and install Splashtop Wired XDisplay on your iPad Mini and corresponding Windows software on your PC. Connect your devices using a lightning cable.
Step 4: Arrange and Configure
Once your iPad Mini is set up as a second monitor, you may need to arrange and configure its display. This can be done by accessing the display settings on your computer. Adjust the orientation, resolution, and scaling to your preference to ensure a seamless experience.
Step 5: Enjoy the Benefits!
Congratulations! Your iPad Mini is now functioning as a second monitor, extending your workspace and increasing productivity. You can use it for a variety of purposes, such as multitasking, viewing reference materials, or simply having more screen real estate to work with.
How to use iPad Mini as second monitor?
To use your iPad Mini as a second monitor, ensure both your iPad Mini and computer are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, enable Sidecar on macOS or use third-party apps like Duet Display or Splashtop Wired XDisplay on Windows, and configure the display settings according to your preference.
1. Can I use my iPad as a second monitor if I have an older version of macOS?
No, using an iPad as a second monitor is only available in macOS 10.15.5 or later.
2. Can I use Sidecar with my Windows PC?
Sidecar is a macOS-exclusive feature; however, you can use third-party apps like Duet Display or Splashtop Wired XDisplay to achieve similar functionality on a Windows PC.
3. Can I connect multiple iPads to my computer as additional monitors?
Yes, it is possible to connect multiple iPads to your computer and use them as additional monitors, either through Sidecar on macOS or third-party apps on Windows.
4. Do I need to purchase any additional hardware for using my iPad Mini as a second monitor?
No, you do not need any additional hardware if you are using Sidecar on macOS. However, for Windows users, you may need to install specific apps like Duet Display or Splashtop Wired XDisplay on both your iPad Mini and PC.
5. Can I use my iPad Mini as a touch screen while it acts as a second monitor?
Yes, you can use your iPad Mini as a touch screen when using it as a second monitor, allowing you to interact with apps and content directly on the iPad’s display.
6. Can I use my iPad Mini as a second monitor with an older iPad model?
Yes, you can use an older iPad model as a second monitor as long as it meets the compatibility requirements stated above and has the necessary apps installed.
7. Can I extend my MacBook display to the iPad Mini?
Yes, you can extend your MacBook’s display to your iPad Mini by enabling Sidecar on macOS and following the necessary steps outlined above.
8. Can I use my iPad Mini as a second monitor with a Windows laptop?
Yes, you can use your iPad Mini as a second monitor with a Windows laptop by installing third-party apps like Duet Display or Splashtop Wired XDisplay.
9. Can I use my iPad Mini as a second monitor wirelessly?
Yes, both Sidecar on macOS and third-party apps like Duet Display support wireless connectivity for using your iPad Mini as a second monitor.
10. Can I still use my iPad Mini for other tasks while it is functioning as a second monitor?
Yes, you can use your iPad Mini for other tasks simultaneously while it is functioning as a second monitor, allowing you to multitask efficiently.
11. Can I use my iPad Mini as a second monitor with a PC that runs Linux?
Currently, Sidecar is only available for macOS, and most third-party apps for using an iPad as a second monitor do not have Linux support. Therefore, it may be challenging to use an iPad Mini as a second monitor with a PC running Linux.
12. Can I adjust the display settings of my iPad Mini when used as a second monitor?
Yes, you can adjust the display settings of your iPad Mini when used as a second monitor by accessing the display settings on your computer and making the necessary changes to the orientation, resolution, and scaling options.