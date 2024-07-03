How to use iPad as second monitor on mac?
Using an iPad as a second monitor for your Mac can significantly enhance your productivity and multitasking capabilities. By extending your Mac’s screen onto your iPad, you gain extra display space to work with, allowing you to spread out your windows and applications. Below, we will guide you through the process of using your iPad as a second monitor on your Mac.
1. What do you need?
To use your iPad as a second monitor on your Mac, you will need a few things:
– A Mac running macOS Catalina or later
– An iPad running iPadOS 13 or later
– Both devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network
– The Sidecar feature enabled on your Mac and iPad
2. Enable Sidecar on your Mac
To begin, ensure that Sidecar is enabled on your Mac. Go to System Preferences and click on Sidecar. From there, make sure the “Show Sidebar” and “Show Touch Bar” options are enabled.
3. Enable Sidecar on your iPad
On your iPad, open the Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner (or up from the bottom on older models). In the Control Center, you should see an icon for Sidecar. Tap on it to open Sidecar settings.
4. Establish a connection
Once you have enabled Sidecar on your Mac and iPad, they should automatically detect each other and establish a connection. If not, make sure both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and ensure that Bluetooth is enabled on both devices.
5. Position your iPad
Decide how you want to use your iPad as a second monitor. You can place it next to your Mac or use a stand to position it vertically for a more natural workflow. Experiment and find the setup that works best for you.
6. Access Sidecar on your Mac
On your Mac, click on the AirPlay icon in the menu bar, near the date and time. A dropdown menu will appear, showing your iPad. Click on your iPad’s name to connect to it.
7. Configure Sidecar settings
Once connected, you can customize your Sidecar settings. In System Preferences on your Mac, go to Sidecar and adjust options such as display resolution, touch bar visibility, and more.
8. Start using your iPad as a second monitor
With the setup complete, you can now start using your iPad as a second monitor. You can drag windows and applications from your Mac’s screen onto the iPad, effectively extending your working space. Your iPad’s touch screen is fully functional, allowing you to interact with your Mac directly.
9. Use the Touch Bar
When using Sidecar, your iPad can also function as a Touch Bar. You can access app-specific controls and shortcuts by tapping the Touch Bar icon on your iPad’s screen.
10. Disconnect the iPad
To disconnect your iPad as a second monitor, simply click on the AirPlay icon in the menu bar on your Mac and select “Disconnect”. Alternatively, you can close the Sidecar settings on your iPad to disconnect it.
11. Troubleshooting
If you encounter any issues with Sidecar, try the following troubleshooting steps:
– Make sure both devices are updated to the latest operating system versions.
– Restart both devices.
– Disable and re-enable Sidecar on both devices.
– Check that both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
12. Alternatives to Sidecar
If Sidecar is not compatible with your Mac or iPad, or if you’re looking for additional features, consider using third-party apps such as Duet Display or Luna Display. These apps offer similar functionality and allow you to use your iPad as a second monitor on your Mac.
Conclusion
Using your iPad as a second monitor for your Mac is a convenient way to increase your productivity and create a more efficient working environment. With Sidecar or third-party apps, you can extend your Mac’s screen and enjoy the benefits of having extra display space. Give it a try and see how it enhances your workflow.