How to use iPad as a monitor for pc?

If you own both an iPad and a PC, you may wonder if it’s possible to use your iPad as a second monitor for your computer. Fortunately, the answer is yes! With the help of a few apps and some setup, you can easily extend your PC display onto your iPad screen. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to use your iPad as a monitor for your PC.

Setting up your iPad as a monitor

Before you can start using your iPad as a monitor for your PC, you will need to follow these steps:

  1. Ensure that both your iPad and PC are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

  2. On your PC, download and install a third-party app that allows for screen sharing and extends your PC display to your iPad. Some popular options include Duet Display, iDisplay, and Splashtop Wired XDisplay.

  3. Download and install the corresponding app on your iPad from the App Store.

  4. Launch the app on both your PC and iPad.

  5. Make sure your iPad is connected to your PC either via USB or wirelessly (depending on the app you are using).

  6. Follow the on-screen instructions on both devices to complete the pairing process.

Once you have finished setting up the connection between your iPad and PC, follow these steps to use your iPad as a monitor:

  1. Open the app on your PC and select your iPad as the extended display option.

  2. Choose the display orientation, resolution, and other settings as per your preferences.

  3. Click on the “Apply” or “OK” button to save the settings.

  4. Now, your PC’s display should be mirrored or extended onto your iPad.

  5. Drag and drop windows, applications, or files from your PC screen to your iPad screen.

  6. You can also use touch gestures on your iPad to interact with applications on your PC.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can I use any iPad as a monitor for my PC?

No, not all iPad models support using the device as an extended monitor. You will need an iPad with iPadOS 13 (or later) and a lightning or USB-C connector.

2. Can I use my iPad as a wireless monitor for my PC?

Yes, many apps allow you to use your iPad as a monitor wirelessly. Just make sure to have a stable Wi-Fi connection.

3. Can I use my iPad as a monitor for a Windows PC?

Yes, the process described in this article works for both Windows PCs and Macs.

4. Can I use my iPad as a primary display for my PC?

No, using your iPad as a primary display for your PC is not recommended. It serves best as a secondary display.

5. Can I use my iPad as a monitor for gaming on my PC?

Yes, you can use your iPad as a monitor for gaming, but keep in mind that it may introduce some latency depending on your network connection.

6. Can I use my iPad as a monitor for multiple PCs?

Yes, but you may need an additional app or software to switch between multiple PCs.

7. Can I still use my iPad for other tasks while using it as a monitor?

Yes, you can use your iPad for other tasks while it acts as a monitor for your PC. Simply switch between apps on your iPad as needed.

8. Is there a noticeable lag when using my iPad as a monitor?

The lag will depend on your Wi-Fi speed and the performance of the app you use. However, most apps minimize lag to provide a smooth experience.

9. Can I use my iPad as a monitor for my laptop?

Yes, the process for using an iPad as a monitor for a laptop is similar to using it for a PC.

10. Can I use my iPad as a monitor without an internet connection?

If you’re using a wireless connection, you will need an internet connection. However, some apps offer USB connectivity to use your iPad as a monitor without the internet.

11. Can I adjust the display resolution on my iPad when using it as a monitor?

Yes, most apps allow you to adjust the display resolution settings according to your preference.

12. Is it possible to use an Android tablet as a monitor for a PC?

Yes, there are apps available for Android tablets that offer similar functionality, though the setup process may differ.

Now that you know how to use your iPad as a monitor for your PC, you can increase your productivity by expanding your workspace across multiple screens. Enjoy the convenience and flexibility of utilizing both your PC and iPad together!

