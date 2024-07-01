How to use hyperterminal with USB port?

Using HyperTerminal with a USB Port: A Step-by-Step Guide
With the advent of modern technology and the rise of USB ports, many users are wondering how to utilize HyperTerminal with USB connections. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
HyperTerminal is a user-friendly terminal emulation program that allows you to connect your computer to other remote systems. Although it was removed from Windows starting with Vista, it remains a handy tool for certain applications. Here’s how you can use HyperTerminal with a USB port:
How to use HyperTerminal with a USB port?
To use HyperTerminal with a USB port, follow these steps:
1. Connect your USB device: Plug the USB device, such as a USB-to-Serial adapter, into an available USB port on your computer.
2. Verify USB drivers installation: Ensure that the necessary USB drivers for your device are installed on your computer. Typically, drivers are provided by the manufacturer and can be downloaded from their website.
3. Launch HyperTerminal: Open HyperTerminal by pressing Windows Key + R to open the “Run” dialog box, then type “hypertrm” and hit Enter.
4. Create a new connection: In the “Connection Description” window, provide a suitable name for your connection and click OK.
5. Configure connection settings: In the “Connect To” window, select your USB device from the “Connect using” drop-down menu. Ensure that the correct COM port is selected, as this is crucial for establishing a successful connection.
6. Set communication parameters: In the “Port Settings” window, configure the appropriate communication parameters, such as baud rate, data bits, parity, and stop bits. These parameters must match those of the connected device.
7. Establish the connection: Click the “OK” button to establish the connection. If successful, you will now be connected to your USB device via HyperTerminal.
8. Use HyperTerminal: You can now send and receive data through your USB device using the HyperTerminal interface. Enter commands or data in the terminal window, and the responses or results will be displayed accordingly.
9. Closing the connection: Once you have completed your task, click on the “Disconnect” button to terminate the connection.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Is HyperTerminal free?
HyperTerminal was included with earlier versions of Windows but is not available for free with recent Windows versions. It can be purchased or replaced with alternatives like PuTTY or Tera Term.
2. Can I use HyperTerminal on Windows 10?
HyperTerminal was removed from Windows starting with Vista. Therefore, it is not available by default on Windows 10. However, you can download and install third-party versions or use alternative programs.
3. Where can I get the necessary USB drivers?
You can obtain the required USB drivers for your device by visiting the manufacturer’s website. They typically provide driver downloads specific to your product.
4. How do I know which COM port to select?
To identify the correct COM port, you can open the Device Manager in Windows and navigate to “Ports (COM & LPT)” section. The connected USB device will be listed along with the corresponding COM port number.
5. What is baud rate, and how do I determine it?
Baud rate represents the number of symbols per second that can be transmitted. You can determine the baud rate by referring to the device’s user manual or consulting the specifications provided by the manufacturer.
6. What if my USB device is not detected by HyperTerminal?
Ensure that the USB device is properly connected and that the necessary drivers are correctly installed. If the issue persists, try connecting the device to a different USB port or restart your computer.
7. Can I use HyperTerminal for SSH or Telnet connections?
HyperTerminal does not support SSH or Telnet connections by default. However, there are alternative terminal emulation programs like PuTTY or Tera Term that offer support for these protocols.
8. Can I automate tasks using HyperTerminal?
HyperTerminal does not have built-in automation features. However, you can use scripting languages like VBScript or third-party automation tools to automate specific tasks.
9. Can I transfer files using HyperTerminal?
HyperTerminal does not provide file transfer capabilities. For file transfer, alternative programs such as XMODEM, YMODEM, or ZMODEM protocols should be used.
10. Can I change the appearance of HyperTerminal?
HyperTerminal has limited customization options. You can modify font size, color, or background, but extensive customization is not possible.
11. Is HyperTerminal supported on macOS?
HyperTerminal is a Windows-only program and is not natively supported on macOS. Mac users can utilize programs like Serial or CoolTerm as alternatives.
12. Are there any alternatives to HyperTerminal?
Yes, there are various alternatives to HyperTerminal, such as PuTTY, Tera Term, Serial, CoolTerm, or SecureCRT. These programs offer similar functionality and can be used as replacements.