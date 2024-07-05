The h390 USB computer headset is a versatile and user-friendly device that can greatly enhance your audio experience while using your computer. Whether you’re engaging in online meetings, gaming, or simply enjoying multimedia content, this headset provides high-quality sound and comfortable wear for extended periods. If you’re wondering how to use the h390 USB computer headset, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s explore the simple steps to get started!
How to use h390 USB computer headset?
Step 1: Connect the headset to your computer
To begin, locate the USB connector on the end of the headset cable. Insert it into an available USB port on your computer. Be sure to plug it securely for a stable connection.
Step 2: Adjust the headset for a comfortable fit
The h390 USB computer headset features an adjustable headband and swiveling ear cups. Adjust the headband to fit your head comfortably and position the ear cups over your ears. The soft ear pads ensure a gentle and snug fit.
Step 3: Select the headset as your default audio device
Once the headset is connected, your computer should automatically detect it. However, you may need to manually set it as the default audio device. To do this, right-click on the volume control icon on your taskbar, select “Sounds,” go to the “Playback” tab, and choose the h390 USB headset.
Step 4: Test the audio
To make sure your h390 USB computer headset is working correctly, play some audio or a video. If you can hear the sound through the headset, it’s properly set up. Adjust the volume using the control buttons on the cord or through your computer’s audio settings.
Step 5: Make use of the microphone
The h390 USB computer headset comes with a built-in microphone. To activate it, make sure the microphone boom is in the downward position, close to your mouth. Adjust the position for optimal clarity and speech recognition during conversations or recordings.
Now that you know how to use the h390 USB computer headset, let’s address a few related frequently asked questions:
1. Can I use the h390 USB computer headset with a Mac?
Yes, the h390 USB computer headset is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems.
2. Does the h390 USB computer headset require any additional drivers?
No, this headset is plug-and-play, meaning it doesn’t require any additional drivers to function properly. Just connect it to your computer, and you’re good to go.
3. Are there any controls on the headset?
Yes, the h390 USB computer headset features convenient in-line audio controls. You can adjust the volume, mute the microphone, and answer or end calls directly from the controls on the cord.
4. Can I use the h390 USB computer headset with my gaming console?
No, the h390 USB computer headset is specifically designed for use with computers and may not be compatible with gaming consoles.
5. Is the h390 USB computer headset adjustable for different head sizes?
Yes, the headset has an adjustable headband that can be resized to fit various head sizes comfortably.
6. Can I detach the microphone?
No, the microphone on the h390 USB computer headset is not detachable. It is securely attached to the headset and can be adjusted for optimal positioning.
7. Does the h390 USB computer headset provide surround sound?
No, the h390 USB computer headset is a stereo headset that delivers excellent audio quality but does not offer surround sound capabilities.
8. Can I use the h390 USB computer headset for listening to music?
Absolutely! The h390 USB computer headset is perfect for listening to music, watching movies, or enjoying any multimedia content on your computer.
9. Is the h390 USB computer headset noise-canceling?
While the h390 USB computer headset doesn’t have active noise-canceling technology, the over-ear design and padded ear cups provide a certain level of passive noise isolation.
10. Can I wear glasses while using the h390 USB computer headset?
Yes, the h390 USB computer headset is designed to be comfortable for those who wear glasses. The plush ear pads should provide a comfortable fit without causing any discomfort.
11. Can I use the h390 USB computer headset for video conferencing?
Absolutely! The h390 USB computer headset is ideal for video conferencing, online meetings, or any other application where clear audio and a reliable microphone are required.
12. How long is the cable on the h390 USB computer headset?
The cable length of the h390 USB computer headset is approximately 6 feet, which allows for greater flexibility and freedom of movement while using the headset.