How to use an external monitor with a broken laptop screen?
If you find yourself in a situation where your laptop screen is broken or not functioning correctly, it can be incredibly frustrating. However, there’s no need to worry because you can still use your laptop with the help of an external monitor. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to use an external monitor with a broken laptop screen, so you can continue working or enjoying your favorite content.
How to use external monitor with laptop screen broken?
1. Check the available ports: First, ensure that your laptop has a compatible video port to connect an external monitor. The most common ports are HDMI and VGA, but there are also DisplayPort and DVI.
2. Obtain the necessary cables or adapters: Depending on the ports available on your laptop and the external monitor, you may need to purchase the appropriate cables or adapters. For example, if your laptop has an HDMI port and the external monitor only has a VGA port, you will need an HDMI-to-VGA adapter.
3. Power off your laptop: Before connecting the external monitor, it’s important to turn off your laptop to prevent any potential issues.
4. Connect the external monitor: Take the cable or adapter and connect one end to your laptop’s video port and the other end to the corresponding port on the external monitor. Make sure they are securely attached.
5. Power on your laptop and the external monitor: Once the connection is made, power on your laptop and the external monitor. Your laptop should automatically detect the external monitor and display the screen content on it.
6. Adjust display settings if needed: In some cases, you may need to adjust the display settings to ensure the proper screen resolution and orientation. To do this, right-click on your desktop, select “Display settings” (Windows) or “System Preferences” > “Displays” (Mac), and make the necessary adjustments.
7. Enjoy your extended workspace: With your laptop connected to the external monitor, you now have an extended workspace. You can either mirror your laptop’s screen or use the additional monitor as your primary display.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any external monitor with my laptop?
Yes, as long as your laptop has a compatible video port and the external monitor has a corresponding port, you can use it.
2. Can I use multiple external monitors?
Depending on your laptop’s capabilities, you may be able to connect multiple external monitors. Check your laptop’s specifications to determine how many monitors it can support.
3. What if my laptop doesn’t have a compatible video port?
If your laptop doesn’t have a compatible video port, you can consider using a docking station or a USB-to-HDMI/VGA adapter.
4. Is it possible to close my laptop while using an external monitor?
Yes, once the connection is established, you can close your laptop. However, make sure to change the power settings so that your laptop doesn’t go into sleep or hibernate mode when the lid is closed.
5. Can I still use the touchpad and keyboard on my laptop?
Yes, even with your laptop’s screen broken, you can still use the touchpad and keyboard. They will function as normal.
6. What if my laptop’s graphics card is not functioning properly?
If your graphics card is not functioning correctly, you may experience issues using an external monitor. In this case, it would be best to consult with a professional technician for further assistance.
7. Can I adjust the display brightness on the external monitor?
Yes, you can usually adjust the display brightness of the external monitor using its own built-in controls.
8. Can I watch videos in full-screen mode on the external monitor?
Yes, once your laptop is connected to the external monitor, you can enjoy videos in full-screen mode on the larger display.
9. Should I disconnect the external monitor when not in use?
It’s not necessary to disconnect the external monitor when not in use. You can simply power off your laptop or set it to sleep mode.
10. Can I use an external monitor on a Mac laptop?
Absolutely! The steps to connect an external monitor to a Mac laptop are similar to those mentioned above.
11. What if I want to use my laptop again without the external monitor?
Simply disconnect the cable or adapter connecting your laptop to the external monitor, and your laptop’s screen should revert to its normal display.
12. How can I ensure the external monitor is properly aligned with my broken laptop screen?
You may need to adjust the positioning of the external monitor by physically moving it or using the display settings on your laptop to align the screens accurately.