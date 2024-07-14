How to use external hard drive with ps4?

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is a popular gaming console known for its incredible graphics and extensive game library. However, the console’s limited storage capacity can be a significant drawback for avid gamers. Fortunately, the PS4 offers the option to expand its storage by connecting an external hard drive. If you’re wondering how to make the most of this feature, read on.
Getting Started
Before you can use an external hard drive with your PS4, there are a few preparations you need to make. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and use an external hard drive with your PS4.
Step 1: Check Compatibility
Ensure that your external hard drive is compatible with the PS4. It should meet the minimum requirements by supporting USB 3.0 and having a storage capacity between 250GB and 8TB.
Step 2: Formatting the Hard Drive
Connect the external hard drive to one of the available USB ports on your PS4. Go to the home screen and navigate to “Settings” > “Devices” > “USB Storage Devices.” Select your external hard drive and click “Format as Extended Storage.”
Step 3: Transferring Games and Apps
Once you’ve formatted the external hard drive, you can start transferring games and apps from your internal storage. Go to “Settings” > “Storage” > “System Storage,” select the games or apps you want to move, and choose the “Move to Extended Storage” option.
Step 4: Setting Up Future Downloads
To set up your PS4 to automatically download future games and apps to the external hard drive, head to “Settings” > “Storage” > “Extended Storage.” Click “Applications” and select “Install to Extended Storage” or “Move to Extended Storage” to save space on your internal storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use any external hard drive with my PS4?
A1: No, it must be a USB 3.0 compatible hard drive with a capacity between 250GB and 8TB.
Q2: Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
A2: Yes, once you have transferred games and apps to the external hard drive, you can play them directly from there.
Q3: Can I connect multiple external hard drives to my PS4?
A3: No, the PS4 only supports one external hard drive at a time.
Q4: Can I disconnect the external hard drive while the PS4 is powered on?
A4: It’s not recommended to disconnect the external hard drive while the console is running. Properly eject it through the “Devices” menu before disconnecting.
Q5: Can I use the external hard drive for other purposes besides the PS4?
A5: Yes, you can use the external hard drive for other storage needs as long as it is not connected to the PS4.
Q6: Can I format the external hard drive to exFAT or NTFS before connecting it to the PS4?
A6: No, the PS4 will only recognize external hard drives formatted as exFAT or FAT32.
Q7: Can I backup my game saves and data to the external hard drive?
A7: Unfortunately, the PS4 does not allow users to directly backup game saves and data to an external hard drive. However, you can utilize the cloud storage feature with a PlayStation Plus subscription.
Q8: Are there any limitations or restrictions to using an external hard drive on the PS4?
A8: External hard drives can only be used for game and app storage on the PS4. You can’t install system software or themes on them.
Q9: Can I remove games and apps from the external hard drive without losing them?
A9: Yes, you can remove games and apps from the external hard drive without losing them. However, you will need to redownload the content from the PlayStation Store to play it again.
Q10: Can I use an external SSD instead of an external hard drive?
A10: Yes, you can use an external solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a traditional hard drive. SSDs offer improved loading times and performance.
Q11: Can I use the external hard drive on multiple PS4 consoles?
A11: Yes, you can use the external hard drive on multiple PS4 consoles by simply connecting it to another console and following the initial setup process.
Q12: What happens if the external hard drive gets corrupted or fails?
A12: If the external hard drive becomes corrupted or fails, you may lose access to the games and apps stored on it. It’s always recommended to back up your important data regularly.