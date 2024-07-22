How to use external hard drive to update Windows 10?

How to Use an External Hard Drive to Update Windows 10?
Updating your Windows 10 operating system is essential to ensure that your computer is equipped with the latest features, security patches, and bug fixes. While the traditional method of updating involves using the Windows Update feature, you can also opt to update your system using an external hard drive. This method comes in handy if you have limited or no internet access on your PC, or if you prefer to have a physical copy of the update. In this article, we will guide you through the process of using an external hard drive to update your Windows 10.
How to use an external hard drive to update Windows 10?
To use an external hard drive to update Windows 10, follow these steps:
1. Begin by connecting your external hard drive to your computer.
2. Open the File Explorer on your Windows 10 system.
3. Navigate to “This PC” or “My Computer” and locate your external hard drive.
4. Right-click on the external hard drive and select “Format” from the context menu.
5. Choose the file system as NTFS, as it is the recommended file system for Windows 10.
6. Name the external hard drive so that you can easily recognize it.
7. Click on “Start” and wait for the format process to complete.
8. Once the format is complete, open your preferred web browser and visit the official Microsoft website.
9. Search for the latest Windows 10 update and download the ISO file onto your computer.
10. After the ISO file is downloaded, right-click on it and select “Mount” from the context menu. This action will create a virtual CD/DVD drive on your computer.
11. Open the virtual CD/DVD drive and run the setup.exe file to start the Windows 10 update procedure.
12. Follow the on-screen instructions to update your Windows 10 operating system.
Now that you know how to use an external hard drive to update Windows 10, let’s address some related FAQs:
FAQs
1. Can I use any external hard drive to update Windows 10?
Yes, you can use any external hard drive as long as it is compatible with your computer and has sufficient storage space for the update.
2. How much storage space is required on the external hard drive?
The required storage space may vary depending on the size of the Windows 10 update. It is recommended to have at least 8-16 GB of free space on your external hard drive.
3. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive with sufficient storage capacity instead of an external hard drive to update Windows 10.
4. Do I need to back up my data before updating Windows 10 using an external hard drive?
Yes, it is always recommended to back up your important data before proceeding with any system update to avoid potential data loss.
5. Can I remove the external hard drive once the update is complete?
Yes, you can safely remove the external hard drive after the Windows 10 update is successfully installed on your computer.
6. Can I use a Mac-formatted external hard drive to update Windows 10?
No, Windows requires the external hard drive to be formatted with the NTFS file system, which is not compatible with the default file system used by Mac computers (HFS+).
7. What if I encounter errors during the update process?
If you encounter any errors during the Windows 10 update, make sure to check your internet connection, restart your computer, and try again. If the issue persists, you may need to seek assistance from Microsoft support or forums.
8. Can I use an external hard drive to update Windows 10 on multiple computers?
Yes, once you have successfully downloaded the Windows 10 update ISO file, you can use it on multiple computers with the help of an external hard drive.
9. Is it mandatory to use an external hard drive for Windows 10 updates?
No, using an external hard drive is not mandatory. It is an alternative method for updating Windows 10, particularly useful for people who have limited or no internet access.
10. Can I use the same external hard drive for future Windows 10 updates?
Yes, you can reuse the same external hard drive for future Windows 10 updates by formatting it again before downloading the latest update ISO file.
11. Can I update to an older version of Windows using an external hard drive?
No, the Windows 10 update process only allows you to update to the latest version of the operating system.
12. What if my external hard drive becomes disconnected during the update?
If your external hard drive becomes disconnected during the update process, it could lead to potential data loss or installation errors. It is crucial to ensure the stability of the connection between the external hard drive and your computer throughout the update process.