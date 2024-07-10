How to use external hard drive on ps4 without formatting?

If you are running out of storage space on your PlayStation 4 (PS4) and want to expand it, using an external hard drive is a great solution. However, the PS4 typically requires the external hard drive to be formatted before it can be used. This can be frustrating, especially if the hard drive already contains data you don’t want to lose. In this article, we will discuss a method to use an external hard drive on PS4 without formatting it.
Using an External Hard Drive on PS4 without Formatting
By default, the PS4 requires you to format any external hard drive before it can be used. This formatting process erases all the data on the hard drive, so it’s important to back up any important files before proceeding. However, there is a way to use an external hard drive without formatting it by creating a separate partition.
To do this, follow these steps:
Step 1: Prepare the External Hard Drive
1. Connect the external hard drive to your computer.
2. Backup any important data on the hard drive to a different location.
3. Create a new folder on the hard drive and name it “PS4”.
Step 2: Partition the External Hard Drive
1. Open the Disk Management utility on Windows or Disk Utility on macOS.
2. Locate your external hard drive and select it.
3. Shrink the existing partition to free up some space for the new partition.
4. Create a new partition with the freed-up space.
5. Format the new partition as exFAT, as it is the file system recognized by the PS4.
Step 3: Connect the External Hard Drive to PS4
1. Safely disconnect the external hard drive from your computer.
2. Connect the external hard drive to one of the USB ports on your PS4.
3. Power on your PS4 console.
Step 4: Set up the External Hard Drive on PS4
1. From the main menu, go to “Settings” and select “Devices”.
2. Choose “USB Storage Devices” and select your external hard drive.
3. Follow the on-screen instructions to format the new external hard drive partition as “Extended Storage”.
4. Once the partition is set up, you can choose it as the default location to install games, applications, and store data.
Step 5: Transferring Existing Data to the External Hard Drive
1. Go to the “Storage” menu in the PS4 settings.
2. Select the internal storage and choose “Applications” or “Captures”.
3. Press the “Options” button on your controller and select “Move to Extended Storage”.
4. Choose the files or applications you want to transfer and confirm the transfer.
This process enables you to use an external hard drive on PS4 without formatting it, allowing you to keep your existing data intact while expanding your storage capacity.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use any external hard drive on PS4 without formatting it?
A1: No, the PS4 requires the external hard drive to be formatted before use, but you can create a separate partition to avoid formatting your existing data.
Q2: What file system should I choose when creating the new partition?
A2: You should choose exFAT as the file system when creating the new partition, as it is compatible with both Windows and PS4.
Q3: Will this method void my warranty?
A3: No, using an external hard drive on PS4 without formatting it does not void your console’s warranty.
Q4: Can I use multiple external hard drives on my PS4?
A4: Yes, you can connect and use multiple external hard drives on your PS4, as long as they are properly partitioned and formatted.
Q5: What is the maximum storage capacity supported by PS4?
A5: Currently, the maximum storage capacity supported by PS4 is 8TB for external hard drives.
Q6: Can I disconnect the external hard drive and reconnect it without losing my data?
A6: Yes, you can safely disconnect the external hard drive from your PS4 and reconnect it later without losing any data.
Q7: Can I use the external hard drive on both my PS4 and PC?
A7: Yes, as long as the hard drive is formatted as exFAT, you can easily switch between using it with your PS4 and PC.
Q8: Can I install games directly on the external hard drive?
A8: Yes, once the extended storage partition is set up, you can choose it as the default location for game installations.
Q9: Will the performance be affected when using an external hard drive?
A9: The performance of the PS4 may vary depending on the speed and quality of the external hard drive, but it should not significantly impact gameplay.
Q10: Can I use an external solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a traditional hard drive?
A10: Yes, you can use an external SSD on your PS4, which may provide faster loading times compared to a traditional hard drive.
Q11: Do I need to keep the original PS4 system software on the internal storage?
A11: No, once the extended storage is set up, you can remove any unnecessary system software from the internal storage to free up space.
Q12: Is there a limit to the number of games or applications I can store on the external hard drive?
A12: No, you can store as many games and applications as the storage capacity of the external hard drive allows, given that each game or application has its own size requirement.