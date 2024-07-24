When it comes to storing games, screenshots, videos, and other data, the storage capacity of the PlayStation 4 can sometimes be limiting. Fortunately, Sony introduced an update that allows players to expand their storage options by using an external hard drive. In this article, we will guide you through the process of using an external hard drive on your PlayStation 4, and also answer some frequently asked questions about this topic.
How to Use External Hard Drive on PlayStation 4?
Step 1: Choose the right external hard drive
First and foremost, it is crucial to select an external hard drive that meets the specifications and requirements of the PlayStation 4. Make sure it has a USB 3.0 connection, as USB 2.0 drives will not work.
Step 2: Format the external hard drive
Once you have chosen an appropriate external hard drive, it needs to be formatted specifically for use with the PlayStation 4. To do this, connect the drive to your console and head to settings, then select “Devices,” followed by “USB Storage Devices,” and finally, choose “Format as Extended Storage.”
Step 3: Back up your data
If you already have data stored on your PlayStation 4 that you want to keep, it is highly recommended to back up your data before proceeding with the formatting process. This way, you won’t lose any important files.
Step 4: Transfer existing data to the external hard drive
Once the formatting is complete, your external hard drive is ready to use. To transfer your existing data, go to “Settings,” then select “Storage,” followed by “System Storage.” From there, choose “Applications” or “Capture Gallery” and select the data you want to move. Hit the “Options” button on your controller, then “Move to Extended Storage,” and finally, select the external hard drive.
Step 5: Change default storage settings
To ensure that your PlayStation 4 saves and installs future content to the external hard drive, you need to change your default storage settings. Simply go to “Settings,” then select “Storage,” followed by “System Storage,” and choose “Applications.” Hit the “Options” button on your controller, select “Application Install Location,” and pick the external hard drive.
Congratulations! You have successfully set up and are now using an external hard drive on your PlayStation 4. Enjoy the expanded storage capacity for all your gaming needs.
Related FAQs
1. Can any external hard drive be used with the PlayStation 4?
No, only external hard drives with USB 3.0 connectivity can be used with the PlayStation 4.
2. What is the maximum storage capacity supported?
The PlayStation 4 supports external hard drives up to 8TB in size.
3. Can I use multiple external hard drives simultaneously?
No, the PlayStation 4 only supports one external hard drive at a time.
4. Can I use the external hard drive on multiple PlayStation 4 consoles?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive on multiple consoles, but each time you connect it to a new console, you will need to format it, resulting in the loss of any data stored on it.
5. Can I disconnect the external hard drive while my PlayStation 4 is running?
It is recommended to properly eject the external hard drive using the device settings before disconnecting it to avoid any potential data corruption.
6. Can I download and install games directly to the external hard drive?
Yes, after setting up the external hard drive, you can download and install games directly to it.
7. Can the external hard drive be used for media playback?
No, the external hard drive can only be used for storing game data, screenshots, and videos captured from your PlayStation 4.
8. Can I use an external SSD instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use an external SSD (Solid State Drive) on your PlayStation 4, and it will provide faster loading times compared to a traditional hard drive.
9. Can I back up game data to the external hard drive?
No, the PlayStation 4 does not support backing up game data to an external hard drive. It can only be used for game installations and storage.
10. Can I use the external hard drive for system software updates?
No, system software updates can only be installed on the internal storage of the PlayStation 4.
11. Can I format the external hard drive back to its previous state?
Formatting the external hard drive for PlayStation 4 use erases all existing data, and it cannot be reverted back to its previous state without reformatting it for other purposes.
12. Does using an external hard drive affect game performance?
No, using an external hard drive does not negatively impact game performance. In fact, it can even improve loading times when compared to the internal storage of the PlayStation 4.