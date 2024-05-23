How to use external hard drive for steam games?

If you’re an avid gamer, you probably understand the struggle of limited storage space on your computer. Thankfully, by utilizing an external hard drive, you can easily expand your storage capacity and install and play your Steam games without any hassle. In this article, we will guide you through the process of setting up and using an external hard drive for your Steam games.
Step-by-Step Guide:
1. Selecting the Right External Hard Drive:
To begin, make sure you have a suitable external hard drive. Look for a drive with ample storage capacity and a high data transfer rate to ensure smooth gameplay. Additionally, check if your computer has compatible ports such as USB 3.0 or Thunderbolt for a faster connection.
2. Formatting the External Hard Drive:
Before you can use your external hard drive with Steam, you need to format it to a compatible file system. Open the disk management utility on your computer (such as Disk Utility on macOS or Disk Management on Windows) and format the drive in either exFAT or NTFS format.
3. Creating a Steam Library Folder:
Open your Steam client and navigate to the “Settings” option. Under the “Downloads” tab, select “Steam Library Folders” and click on “Add Library Folder.” Choose the external hard drive as the location for your new Steam library folder, and click “Select.”
4. Installing Steam Games on the External Hard Drive:
Next, to install your Steam games on the external hard drive, go to your Steam library and right-click on a game. Select “Properties” and click on the “Local Files” tab. Then, choose “Move Install Folder” and select your newly created Steam library folder on the external hard drive as the destination. Click “Move Folder” to initiate the transfer.
5. Playing Steam Games from the External Hard Drive:
Once the installation process is complete, you can play your Steam games directly from the external hard drive. Simply double-click the game in your Steam library, and it will launch just as it would if it were installed on your internal storage.
6. Backing up and Restoring Steam Games:
To back up your games or transfer them to another computer, copy the entire Steam folder from your internal storage to the external hard drive. Then, on the new computer, install Steam and copy the Steam folder back to its original location. Launch Steam, and all your games will be recognized and available for play.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use multiple external hard drives for my Steam games?
Yes, you can have multiple Steam library folders on different external drives and switch between them within the Steam settings.
2. Can I move games between different library folders?
Certainly! Right-click on the game you want to move in your Steam library, select “Properties,” go to the “Local Files” tab, and choose “Move Install Folder.” Then, select the desired library folder location.
3. Can I use an external hard drive with my laptop and desktop?
Yes, you can easily connect your external hard drive to different computers, as long as they have Steam installed.
4. Can I disconnect my external hard drive while Steam is running?
No, it is not recommended, as disconnecting the hard drive without safely removing it may cause data corruption or game crashes.
5. Can I use a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a regular hard drive?
Absolutely! An SSD provides faster loading times and improved performance compared to traditional hard drives.
6. Can I play my games from the external hard drive on any computer?
As long as the computer has Steam installed and you are logged into your Steam account, you will have access to your games.
7. Can I still use my external hard drive for other files?
Yes, you can utilize the remaining storage space on your external hard drive for other files, such as documents, media, or backups.
8. Can I install Steam on the external hard drive?
While it is possible to install the Steam client on the external hard drive, it is not recommended since it may affect the performance and stability of the games.
9. Can I play multiplayer games without any issues?
Yes, playing multiplayer games will work seamlessly as long as you have a stable internet connection.
10. Will using an external hard drive impact game performance?
The performance impact is generally minimal, especially if you use a high-speed external hard drive with USB 3.0 or Thunderbolt connections.
11. Can I install mods for my games on the external hard drive?
Yes, you can still install mods and custom content for your games, even if they are installed on the external hard drive.
12. Do I need to reformat my external hard drive if I want to use it for other purposes?
If you want to use the external hard drive for other purposes or data storage, you may need to reformat it. However, this will erase all the game files stored on the drive, so make sure to back them up before reformatting.
Now that you know how to use an external hard drive for your Steam games, you can enjoy a vast collection of games without worrying about running out of storage space. Expand your gaming library and have fun!